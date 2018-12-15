Berkeley defensive back Tre Morrison waited until the fourth quarter to make an impact in Saturday’s North-South all-star game at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium in Conway.
But when Morrison decided to get involved, he did so in a big way. Morrison came away with two key interceptions in the final seven minutes of the game, helping to preserve a 13-10 win for the South all-stars. The win snapped a three-game winning streak for the North.
Morrison’s first interception came with 6:40 left in the game with the North driving for at least a potential game-tying field goal. On third-and-7 from the South 13-yard line, the North went for a touchdown with Morrison leaping high in the end zone to record the pick.
Then, in the final seconds of the game, Morrison again made an athletic play to intercept a pass at the South 25-yard line to seal the victory.
“I just tried to do what I’ve always been taught to do, go make a play,” said Morrison, a three-year starter at corner for the Stags. “On the first one, I got great help from AJ Williams and was able to get in position to go get it. The second one was being in the right spot, knowing they had to throw the ball to try to get down the field. It’s a great feeling. It was a great week.”
Morrison was one of 15 Lowcountry players on the 44-man South roster. Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett started at quarterback for the South all-stars. He completed just 3 of 13 passes for 43 yards.
“I didn’t have a great day, but we won as a team, and that’s what this sport is all about,” said Bennett, who leaves in January to begin his college career at Liberty University. “It was great being out here with all these guys. The 843 represented all week and came up big today.”
Wando place-kicker Andrew Weil had two field goal opportunities, missing from 40 and 48 yards. James Island offensive lineman Tereis Drayton started for the South team, while Summerville linebacker Cole Phillips and Wando defensive tackle Jaelen Edwards each had two tackles. Timberland defensive back Tyler Sumpter had a tackle as well.
The game was somewhat sloppy at times as the teams combined for eight turnovers, including six interceptions. The North took a 3-0 lead on Patrick Nations’ 47-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Those were the only points of the half.
The second-half saw more offense and more big plays defensively. Socastee’s Kenny Solomon returned an interception 46 yards to give the South a 7-3 lead midway through the third period.
The South lead went to 13-3 on Anthony Williams’ 24-yard run before the North cut the lead to three with Kansas State commitment Joe Ervin scoring on a 17-yard run.
Ervin was the offensive MVP for the North, rushing for 102 yards on 12 carries. Greer defensive back Ethan Alexander, who recovered a fumble and had an interception, was the North’s defensive player of the game.
Hartsville running back Tiyon Evans was the offensive star in the game. Evans rushed for 142 yards on 21 carries, caught a 53-yard pass and had a 33-yard kickoff return.
In Spartanburg, the 82nd annual Shrine Bowl game ended in a 10-10 tie as South Carolina tied the game in the final minutes with a field goal.
Representing the Lowcountry in the game were Berkeley receiver DJ Chisolm and Fort Dorchester linebacker Davon Gilmore. Chisolm had two catches for 25 yards and a 7-yard run. Gilmore was one of South Carolina’s leading tacklers, finishing with seven total tackles and a tackle for loss.
Pickens wins Mr. Football
T.L. Hanna defensive lineman Zacch Pickens was named the 2018 Mr. Football by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association at halftime of the North-South game.
Pickens, the state’s top-rated prospect who will attend South Carolina, was playing in the Shrine Bowl and could not attend the ceremony. The 6-5, 285-pound Pickens was named the S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year last week.
Other finalists included Summerville's Bennett, West Florence running back Ailym Ford, Chester offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall and Wren quarterback Tyrell Jackson.