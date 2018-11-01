Most high school football games in the Lowcountry kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Berkeley hosted Goose Creek on Thursday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff. By the time the normal kick time came around, the Stags had a 21-0 lead.
Berkeley gathered three turnovers, including two interceptions by Cam Myers, in the first half and easily cruised to their ninth win in 10 games 35-3. Myers also had an interception in the fourth quarter and returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
Berkeley, the Region 7-AAAAA champion, will host Irmo in the first round of the Class AAAAA Lower State playoffs next Friday. Goose Creek will await its official playoff fate when the brackets are finalized on Saturday.
Senior quarterback Eric Tuttle, who verbally committed to North Greenville on Thursday, passed for 144 yards, all in the first half. Navy commitment Dervon Pesnell had four receptions for 70 yards and Old Dominion commitment Keshawn Wicks rushed for 81 yards and two scores.
“We talked all week about getting off to a good start and not let the distractions of senior night and playing on Thursday be an issue,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “I thought we were really sharp offensively in the first half. We started great defensively with the turnovers. It was a good night, particularly in the first half.”
Goose Creek (3-6, 2-3) fumbled on the third play of the game and Berkeley needed just four plays to travel 27 yards with Wicks scoring the first of two first-half touchdowns on a 15-yard run.
Myers recorded his first interception of the half on Goose Creek’s second possession, returning the ball to midfield. Demond Navarre pushed into the end zone on a 5-yard run for a 14-0 Berkeley lead with 2:09 left in the first quarter.
Tuttle capped Berkeley’s third possession with a 49-yard touchdown connection to receiver DJ Chisolm, an East Carolina verbal commitment, and the Stags led 21-0 with 9:57 left in the first half.
Later in the half, Wicks capped a 73-yard drive with a 3-yard run and the Stags led 28-0 at halftime.
Myers added to his big night by returning the second-half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead.
“He’s a very unselfish player,” Robinson said of Myers. “He could be one of our best receivers but we need him at corner. People don’t test him often but I guess he made up for it tonight.”
Goose Creek’s lone points came courtesy of a 25-yard field goal by David Cannady.
Robinson and the Stags can now look forward to the state playoffs. Berkeley reached the Class AAAA Lower State finals last year and expectations for a deep run this season are high.
“I’d like to see how good we can be when we put all three phases together on the same night,” Robinson said. “If we put them all together at the same time, we’ll be a tough out. We’re looking forward to the playoffs.”