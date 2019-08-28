Berkeley quarterback Trey Minor threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns Friday night in the Stags' 56-12 season-opening victory over Stall.
For his performance, Minor is The Post and Courier's High School Football Player of the Week. Making his first start at the varsity level, Minor completed 17 of 24 passes in the game.
Lowcountry Honor Roll
Chris Haynes, Oceanside Collegiate – 3 FG, 6 PAT
Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate – 204 rush yds, 4 TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate – 262 pass yds, 2 TD
Walker Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate – 6 rec, 102 yds, TD
Joey Boylston, Oceanside Collegiate – 5 TFL, 2 sacks
Matthew Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 137 yds pass, 2 TD
Cameron Cuttino, Ashley Ridge – 109 yds rush, TD
Trakell Murray, Colleton County – 178 yds rush, 22 rec yds
Jaylan Richards, Philip Simmons – 15 tackles
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons – 16 tackles
Sean Lowry, St. John’s – 108 rush yds
Robert Fields, St. John’s – 135 rush yds
Kejaun Johnson, Woodland – 399 pass yds, 3 TD
Matt Williamson, Timberland – 103 rush yds, TD; 12 tackles, sack
Josh Davis, Stratford – 178 pass yds, TD
KJ Rollins , Summerville – 139 rush yds, 3 TD
Colby Shirey, Summerville – 47 yds rush, TD; 59 pass yds, TD
Xavier Mitchell-Brown, Cane Bay – 93 rush yds, 2 TD; 12 pass yds
Will Daniel, First Baptist – 292 pass yds, TD
McKay Wilson, First Baptist – 6 rec, 125 yds, TD
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 150 pass yds, 50 rush yds, TD
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 102 rush yds, TD
Lowcountry Top 10
1. Fort Dorchester
2. Berkeley
3. Timberland
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. First Baptist
6. Summerville
7. Ashley Ridge
8. Porter-Gaud
9. Cane Bay
10. Woodland