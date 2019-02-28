Need to cut out from work early to make it to Columbia in time for Berkeley High School's first appearance in the boys basketball state title game on Friday?
Berkeley principal Steven Steele has got you covered.
Steele has posted a "To Whom it May Concern" letter on the school's website for Stag fans to present to their employers. Berkeley takes on defending Class AAAAA state champion Dorman for the championship at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Colonial Life Arena.
"Please excuse (your name) from any work responsibility on Friday, March 1, 2019," Steele's letter begins.
"The Berkeley Stags are playing Dorman High School in Columbia, SC for the state basketball championship - this is a historic event, since this will be the first time the Stags have played for a basketball state championship.
"We need full fan support, and (your name) has been an integral part of our fan base for (blank) days/weeks/months/years, and we cannot be #StagStrong without them.
"Thank you so much for understanding and support in this matter."
Below his signature, Steele affixed the hashtag "#beateveryone."
According to Berkeley High's athletics Twitter feed, the school has sold more than 1,000 tickets to the game.
Coach Joseph Wallace's Berkeley team has not lost to an S.C. High School League team this season, and is led by all-state players Ishan White and Trevur Smalls.