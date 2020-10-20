Berkeley High School honors former football coach Jerry Brown

Berkeley High School honored former head football coach Jerry Brown prior to Friday night’s homecoming game against Stratford, officially placing his name on the players' entrance to the football field.

The entrance was unveiled and dedicated with an arch sign over the double gates where Berkeley’s players enter the field for games. Brown, currently the head coach at Wade Hampton High in Varnville, was able to attend the dedication because his team played on Thursday night.

“One of my former players joked that they should name the practice field after me because that’s where I did my best work,” Brown said. “That’s where we made men, on that practice field. That’s where we made all of those championship teams.

“I appreciate this honor. There’s a little symbolism in that it’s the players' gate because I was a players' coach. Nobody loved their players more than me and nobody had more fun with the players than I did. That’s why I am still coaching, because of the players.”

Brown arrived at Berkeley from Fairfield Central for the 1993 season and guided the Stags to a 15-0 record and the Division II-AAAA state title in 1994. He also won state titles in 1996 and 2009.

Brown stepped down at Berkeley following the 2010 season to become the athletic director at Fairfield Central in his hometown of Winnsboro. He won 175 games at Berkeley.

“A lot of people don’t understand that at the time I left here, my grandkids were seven and nine years old,” Brown said. “That time is so precious. The memories we were able to make in Columbia with those kids cannot be replaced. I left what I love for something that I love more. When we moved to Columbia, we lived 100 yards from our grandkids. People ask me all of the time if I regret leaving Berkeley and I don’t because those memories with family cannot be replaced.”

Brown got back into coaching in the Columbia area at Batesburg-Leesville and led that program to a state title in 2013. He also won a state title at Spring Valley in 1988. Brown currently has 291 career coaching victories and is in his third season at Wade Hampton.

Brown and his wife, Mary Ames, bought a house in Moncks Corner over the summer. The coach currently stays in a hotel in Hampton during the week and commutes home on the weekends.

“We left here to go back home but now we’re back where we always felt was our second home for us,” he said. “We’re back here because I love it so much here. The grandkids are grown up now and we wanted to get a house here and make this home again. I still love the kids at Wade Hampton but my wife and I are happy to be able to live here.”

James Island girls cross country

The James Island girls cross country team captured the Region 7-AAAA championship last week. The team was led by freshman Hannah Vroon, who won the race with a school-record time of 17:55. She was joined on the all-region team by Amelia Carson, Kirra Borg, Avery Belk and MK Huddleston. James Island expects to be a contender for the Class AAAA state championship. The state meet is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Region 7-AAAA Swimming honors

Lucy Beckham’s Katie Grace Vandergrift was named the Region 7-AAAA girls swimmer of the year. Vandergrift earned all-region honors in the 100-yard butterfly and was a member of the all-region 200-yard medley relay team. Joining her on the medley relay were Addie King, Adair Shaw and Avery Frece.

Shaw also received all-region recognition in the 200-yard Individual Medley and King was all-region in the 100-yard backstroke. Frece earned all-region in the 50-yard free and the 100-yard free.