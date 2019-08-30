SUMMERVILLE — Berkeley quarterback Tre Minor and receiver HaKeem Meggett connected for three touchdown passes to lead the Stags to a 40-0 blowout of Ashley Ridge.
The duo hooked up for TD passes of 80, 12 and 14 yards to give the visiting Stags a 19-0 lead in the first quarter. Minor, a junior, also completed passes to five other receivers to finish with more than 200 passing yards.
Berkeley improved to 2-0 on the season while Ashley Ridge fell to 1-1.
“We were ready to roll today,” Berkeley coach Randy Robinson said. “We had a good game plan today offensively and that (Ashley Ridge) quarterback is great so I’m proud of our defense.”
In the second quarter, Kortez Heyward rushed for a 64-yard TD and Minor found the end zone on a four-yard run for a 33-0 Berkeley lead at the half.
The pace slowed down in the third quarter with neither team finding the end zone. Sophomore running back Reggie Campbell broke the stalemate with a 9-yard TD run with 2:41 remaining in the game.
“We had a lot of mistakes and we were very undisciplined and kind of all over the place but I don’t want to take anything away from them,” Ashley Ridge coach Kenny Walker said. “They were the better team absolutely. Our guys really didn’t get settled in until the second half. That’s the way I think the game should have played out. They outscored us 7-0 in the second half but I thought the last two quarters were more competitive.”
After Ashley Ridge blocked extra-point kicks following the first two TDs of the game, Berkeley kicker Roy Brown hit the next four PATs for the Stags.
The closest Ashley Ridge came to scoring was in the second quarter when a 39-yard field goal attempt sailed just right.