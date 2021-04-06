Berkeley baseball team goes from unranked to nearly unbeatable

An upset loss to Pinewood Prep in the opening game of the Hanahan Invitational Tournament on Monday notwithstanding, the Berkeley High baseball team is positioning itself as a Class AAAAA contender this spring.

Berkeley has been solid over the last 10 years, winning several region championships and competing well in the postseason. The 2021 Stags, however, may be coach Landy Cox’s best team yet. It is certainly his deepest roster ever.

“This is the best depth I’ve had since I’ve been here, as far as hitting and pitching,” Cox said. “We have guys who could be starting at a lot of places coming off our bench. Depth is certainly a strength. If someone is struggling, we can give someone else a chance. It’s a very competitive situation, which is making us stronger.”

Berkeley is off to a 9-0 start in the regular season, posting sweeps of Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek and Wando. Berkeley outscored Wando, 20-2, in their three-game series.

The Stags were unranked in the preseason but have climbed to fourth in the Class AAAAA poll, conducted by the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association.

In a preseason tournament in Columbia, Berkeley went 3-1 with wins over Spring Valley, Greenville and Lexington.

Cox says this year’s team is his most complete offensive team in years, maybe ever. Senior third baseman Jesse Free and sophomore leftfielder Jackson Proctor anchor the lineup. Procter, a Clemson commit, is hitting .395 and Free is hitting .425.

Freshman first baseman Mason Salisbury leads the team with a .457 batting average.

“What I like about this team is this is the first time in a while that I’ve had a team that can swing the bats a little bit,” Cox said. “We’ve always been kind of a play defense and pitch type of team and we would just sort of grind it out offensively. But this team can swing with you, but they’re also capable of rolling up the sleeves and grinding out things. We have a little of everything throughout the lineup.”

As good as Berkeley has been at the plate, the pitching has been equally impressive. Berkeley’s top two starters, senior Chevy Wrenn and sophomore Miller McGuire, are a lethal one-two punch. Wrenn has a 1.54 earned run average while McGuire sports a 2.66 ERA. Senior Jack Hedges (2.40 ERA) has been the third starter but there are plenty of arms to fill roles. Rhett Legette is the closer.

“Basically, we have two starters and about 10 relievers who can pitch in any situation,” Cox said. “I feel good with Chevy and Miller. Chevy throws three pitches for strikes and has been very consistent. Miller is a real competitor on the mound.”

Hanahan Invitational Tournament

The 51st annual Hanahan Invitational Baseball tournament is ongoing around the Lowcountry. Pinewood Prep, a top SCISA AAA program, made early headlines with two victories on April 5 over ranked teams.

The Panthers knocked off Class A top 10 Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the opener and followed with a 7-6 win over Berkeley.

There are 19 teams in the event this spring, mostly area schools. The championship game will be played on April 8 at 7:30 p.m. The junior varsity championship game will be at 5 p.m.