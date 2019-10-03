FRIDAY'S KEY MATCHUPS

Berkeley (3-1) at Wando (3-1)

Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Jimmy Noonan, Wando

Key players: WR Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley; LB Jake Dunn, Berkeley; RB Jaden Singleton, Wando; QB Brayden Pritchard, Wando

Notes: Berkeley has won 31 of 41 games between the two teams … Wando hasn't beaten Berkeley since 2004 …Both teams have lost to Fort Dorchester this season … Last week, Berkeley beat Summerville in overtime, 40-37, and Wando edged Ashley Ridge, 34-33, in overtime.

Prediction: Berkeley 35, Wando 24

Summerville (3-2) at Ashley Ridge (2-3)

Coaches: Joe Call, Summerville; Kenny Walker, Ashley Ridge

Key players: LB Luke Taylor, Summerville; WR Brody Hopkins, Summerville; QB Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge; RB Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge

Notes: Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams …Summerville holds a 7-3 edge in overall series and has won the last two meetings … Summerville is allowing 287 passing yards per game this season.

Prediction: Summerville 31, Ashley Ridge 23

Hanahan (0-4) at Bishop England (2-2)

Coaches: David Morbitzer, Hanahan; John Cantey, Bishop England

Key players: QB Cam Costa, Bishop England; WR Sullivan Clair, Bishop England; QB Mac Blakeney, Hanahan; DE Kai Buffalo, Hanahan

Notes: Local rivals have been playing since 1962 with Hanahan holding a 24-22 edge in the series … Bishops have won two of the last three matchups but Hanahan won, 37-7, last year … Hawks are the defending Region 7-AAA champions and this game marks the region opener for both teams.

Prediction: Bishop England 30, Hanahan 26

Friday night's schedule

Berkeley at Wando

Goose Creek at Cane Bay

Summerville at Ashley Ridge

Laurence Manning at First Baptist

Stratford at James Island

Fort Dorchester at West Ashley

Stall at Burke

Academic Magnet at Manning

Waccamaw at Georgetown

North Charleston at Oceanside

Timberland at Philip Simmons

Battery Creek at Woodland

Green Sea-Floyds at Baptist Hill

CE Murray at Cross

Military Magnet at Bethune-Bowman

Legion Collegiate at Charleston Charter

Colleton Prep at Bethesda Academy

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud

Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep

Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Andrew Jackson at Palmetto Christian

Northside Christian at Cathedral Academy

Beaufort Academy at St. John’s Christian