FRIDAY'S KEY MATCHUPS
Berkeley (3-1) at Wando (3-1)
Coaches: Randy Robinson, Berkeley; Jimmy Noonan, Wando
Key players: WR Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley; LB Jake Dunn, Berkeley; RB Jaden Singleton, Wando; QB Brayden Pritchard, Wando
Notes: Berkeley has won 31 of 41 games between the two teams … Wando hasn't beaten Berkeley since 2004 …Both teams have lost to Fort Dorchester this season … Last week, Berkeley beat Summerville in overtime, 40-37, and Wando edged Ashley Ridge, 34-33, in overtime.
Prediction: Berkeley 35, Wando 24
Summerville (3-2) at Ashley Ridge (2-3)
Coaches: Joe Call, Summerville; Kenny Walker, Ashley Ridge
Key players: LB Luke Taylor, Summerville; WR Brody Hopkins, Summerville; QB Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge; RB Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge
Notes: Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams …Summerville holds a 7-3 edge in overall series and has won the last two meetings … Summerville is allowing 287 passing yards per game this season.
Prediction: Summerville 31, Ashley Ridge 23
Hanahan (0-4) at Bishop England (2-2)
Coaches: David Morbitzer, Hanahan; John Cantey, Bishop England
Key players: QB Cam Costa, Bishop England; WR Sullivan Clair, Bishop England; QB Mac Blakeney, Hanahan; DE Kai Buffalo, Hanahan
Notes: Local rivals have been playing since 1962 with Hanahan holding a 24-22 edge in the series … Bishops have won two of the last three matchups but Hanahan won, 37-7, last year … Hawks are the defending Region 7-AAA champions and this game marks the region opener for both teams.
Prediction: Bishop England 30, Hanahan 26
Friday night's schedule
Berkeley at Wando
Goose Creek at Cane Bay
Summerville at Ashley Ridge
Laurence Manning at First Baptist
Stratford at James Island
Fort Dorchester at West Ashley
Stall at Burke
Academic Magnet at Manning
Waccamaw at Georgetown
North Charleston at Oceanside
Timberland at Philip Simmons
Battery Creek at Woodland
Green Sea-Floyds at Baptist Hill
CE Murray at Cross
Military Magnet at Bethune-Bowman
Legion Collegiate at Charleston Charter
Colleton Prep at Bethesda Academy
Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud
Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep
Northwood Academy at Hilton Head Christian
Andrew Jackson at Palmetto Christian
Northside Christian at Cathedral Academy
Beaufort Academy at St. John’s Christian