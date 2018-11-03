SUMMERVILLE — Jonathan Bennett threw four touchdown passes to three receivers to lift Summerville to a 49-20 win over Stall.
The Green Wave had three touchdown receptions and a 38-yard scoring run by K.J. Rollins in the first quarter to take a 28-0 lead. Bennett connected with Andre Banks for an 18-yard TD reception, with Elijah Glover for a 55-yard TD reception and with Brody Hopkins for another 18-yard TD reception.
In the second quarter, junior running back Derrion Larry had a 21-yard TD run and Bennett completed a 15-yard scoring pass to Glover to surpass the 100-yard passing mark and give the Green Wave a 42-7 lead
entering the half.
Bennett sat out the second half as Summerville went with Banks and freshman Colby Shirey behind center. Banks had Summerville’s only second-half score, a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter.
Summerville improved to 8-2 on the season and completed a clean sweep of Region 8-AAAAA to finish with a 4-0 region record, while Stall fell to 0-10. As the No. 1 seed for its region, Summerville will host the No. 4 seed from Region 7 next week in the opening round of the playoffs. Coaches believe that will bring Stratford to
Memorial Stadium for the first round.
“It was kind of a rough week for us,” Summerville coach Joe Call said. “We were coming off an emotional game Monday night and then had to get right back on the practice field Tuesday. They got back out there and focused in practice because they are that kind of team. Stall has a receiver who when the ball is in the air, he is going to go get it, so it is good to get out of this game. Now we can focus on the playoffs.”
Stall relied heavily on its passing attack during the game. Warriors quarterback Hakim Martin connected with receiver
Monty Lewis for a 14-yard touchdown to put Stall on the scoreboard with 9:30 remaining in the first half. Lewis then scored on a 39-yard pass play to cap the first possession of the third quarter. With 6:24 remaining in the game, Martin threw to Tyshon Richardson, and the receiver speed down field for a 62-yard touchdown.
Green Wave kicker Wyatt Olson, who played a big role in Summerville’s win over Fort Dorchester on Monday, was
6 for 6 on extra-point attempts and Garrett Haywood added the final extra-point kick of the night for Summerville.
Senior Pedro Rios and Larry both had a big rushing night for Summerville.
In other Lowcountry games Friday night,
Cane Bay 28,
James Island 21
Cane Bay overcame a 21-14 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and held on for a victory over James Island.
With the win, the Cobras clinch second place in Region 7-AAAAA and will host a first-round Lower State playoff game next Friday night. The Cobras are 5-5 on the season.
Micah Staggers had two rushing touchdowns and his 6-yard run with 4:03 left in the game gave Cane Bay the 28-21 lead. Mack Dudley rushed for more than 100 yards and had one touchdown. Freshman quarterback Xavier Mitchell-Brown also had a 4-yard touchdown run for Cane Bay.
James Island’s season ends at 3-7. Quarterback DQ Vinson scored twice on the ground and tossed a touchdown pass to Jaden Scott.
Clarendon Hall 62,
St. John’s Christian 10
St. John’s Christian saw its season end with a loss to Clarendon Hall in the first round of the SCIA eight-man state playoffs.
The Cavaliers finish with a 7-3 record. The school’s senior class was 0-9 four years ago and finished strong.
Jefferson Davis 62, Palmetto Christian 46
Connor Rourke threw 217 yards and three touchdowns, but that wasn’t enough to offset the Jefferson Davis Academy offense as Palmetto Christian lost.
Rourk also carried the ball 16 times for 162 yards and another three scores in the loss.
His favorite target, Dalton Welch, was the recipient of all three touchdown passes.
The Palmetto Christian loss came in the first round of the SCISA 8-man tournament.
May River 37,
Colleton Co. 26
Shyheim Chisolm rushed for three touchdowns and more than 100 yards but it wasn’t enough as Colleton County dropped a decision to visiting May River.
Colleton County falls to 3-7 on the season while May River finished with a 10-0 regular season record. May River will host a first-round Lower State AAA playoff game next week. Colleton County will play at Lower Richland in the first-round next week.
(Thursday)
Wando 38,
Stratford 17
Wando’s defense allowed just three points through the final 39 minutes of a win over Stratford in the regular-season finale for both teams Thursday in Mount Pleasant.
The Wando win pulls the Warriors even with Stratford and Goose Creek — who lost to Berkeley 35-3 on Thursday — at 2-3 in the middle of Region 7-AAAAA.
A points system will settle the region’s top four teams that will automatically advance to the playoffs. There’s also an at-large bid available in the Lower State that will be selected by a committee on Saturday.
Stratford scored on its opening two possessions, first with a 1-yard plunge by senior running back Mario Anderson and again a minute later, following an interception, with a 37-yard strike from Travis Lott to Demarius Anderson that opened a 14-7 Knights advantage less than nine minutes into the game.
Wando surrendered just a field goal the rest of the night. Stratford moved within the Warriors’ 15-yard line five times — four times cracking the 10-yard line — only to fail to finish the drive in the end zone.