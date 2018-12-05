The Citadel extended its win streak to five straight with a 127-93 victory over Johnson & Wales on Wednesday at McAlister Field House.
Senior Zane Najdawi scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the 7-2 Bulldogs, who are off to their best start since an 8-2 record at the beginning of the 2004-05 season. The 5-game win streak is their longest since 2009-10.
Point guard Lew Stallworth, winner of back-to-back Southern Conference basketball player of the week awards, registered his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 assists. Kaiden Rice had 16 points, Matt Frierson 15, Connor Kern 14 and Quayson Williams 10.
Majerle Poole and Robert Hobson scored 22 points each for non-Division I foe Johnson & Wales (4-4).
Kern hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range, while Frierson was 5 of 13 and Rice 3 of 8 as the Bulldogs went 17 of 45 from 3-point range. Tyler Burgess was 3 of 6 and Derek Webster 2 of 3 as each scored nine points.
Najdawi hit 10 of 12 shots from the field and moved into the top 10 on The Citadel's career scoring list with 1,324 points.
Citadel players will now take semester exams and are off until a Dec. 15 home game against Southeast Missouri State.
"It was a little bit scary for me going into it, and Johnson & Wales certainly played very well. You have to credit them for coming here and really challenging us," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said. "The game right before exams always scares me because of the all the responsibilities and academic requirements the guys have.
"Thank goodness I have a bunch of good students, but credit to them. We didn’t play our best, certainly not defensively like we have been, but we got through it and a lot of guys scored.”