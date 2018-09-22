ATLANTA — About 60 minutes before kickoff Saturday, with the stands at Bobby Dodd Stadium still mostly empty, a fan in the club level hustled through his row to position himself perfectly for the view he was hoping to see.
He spotted Clemson's quarterbacks warming up and started to yell.
"Trevor! Trevor!" he exclaimed, looking for Trevor Lawrence as he waved. "Trevor!"
As the afternoon ensued, the man got plenty of what he came for.
Lawrence, the flashy freshman who could be well on his way to winning Clemson's starting quarterback battle with Kelly Bryant, was the talk of college football after the Tigers' 49-21 victory at Georgia Tech.
Inserted into the game for No. 3 Clemson's third drive after the Tigers (4-0) looked lackluster and punted on their first two, Lawrence threw three touchdown passes in four drives in the first half, including a perfect 53-yarder to fellow freshman Justyn Ross in stride.
Lawrence then was given the keys to start the second half and finished the afternoon 13 for 18 passing with 176 yards and four touchdowns, including a 30-yarder to Tee Higgins, and an interception. Bryant was 6 for 10 with 56 yards and no scores.
"He really gave us some great energy," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of Lawrence. "I thought he definitely played his best game without a doubt."
The Good
The offense zipped under Lawrence's command as he squeezed all sorts of tight balls into all sorts of tight windows after Bryant, a senior and the starter last season, got off to a slow start. After the first quarter, Bryant did not play again until the third quarter. But he did march Clemson downfield in his first series of the second half that ended in a touchdown after 10 plays and 83 yards.
Clemson's receivers also had their moments, making Lawrence's gamble on several risky throws worth it. Fifth-year slot receiver Hunter Renfrow had two NFL-style catches, one in coverage in the end zone and one on the sideline that he jumped up to snag.
Running back Travis Etienne ran well and perhaps most importantly, when Clemson looked sleepy early, the Tigers' defense was there to bail the offense out. The first touchdown of the day came on a whacky play that saw Georgia Tech fumble, Christian Wilkins recover it, Christian Wilkins fumble, J.D. Davis get a hand on it and then Clelin Ferrell recover it for a touchdown.
Asked how Bryant might respond to the outside noise currently swirling around Lawrence, co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was optimistic.
"I expect Kelly to be Kelly Bryant. We're here today in this position because of Kelly Bryant," he said. "We're 4-0 because of Kelly Bryant and he's a leader on our football team. He's going to be his toughest critic on himself."
The Bad
For the second week in a row, Clemson got out to a slow start, which stands in direct contrast to what the Tigers' fast-paced offense is trying to accomplish each week. Against a team like Georgia Tech (1-3), which shaved about eight minutes off the clock in its first drive alone, time is usually precious when an opposing team does get the ball. In this case it did not matter, but if Clemson makes the College Football Playoff, it will.
Additionally, Lawrence threw an ugly pick in the second quarter. Then, in the third quarter with Clemson up by 35 points, linebacker Chad Smith was ejected for targeting and immediately after linebacker Judah Davis was flagged for a personal foul. The Tigers will need to be more disciplined in the future.
Turning point
Following two lackluster drives to start the game, Lawrence took over the offense and scored two immediate touchdowns, it was clear this game belonged to him and Clemson. Fans trickled out steadily during the second half as the Tigers sucked the life out of Bobby Dodd Stadium.
"I'm just proud of how the offense played," the elusive Lawrence said, adding he expects the quarterback competition to continue. "It's up to the coaches. I'm going to do whatever they say."
Up next
The Tigers return home next week to take on the one team that beat them in the regular season a year ago: Syracuse.