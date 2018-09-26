CLEMSON — Tuesday afternoon rolled around at the Clemson football facility, and when senior quarterback Kelly Bryant took his seat in both the Tigers' quarterbacks meeting and the football team's full team meeting, Dabo Swinney took his presence as a sign his senior was at least still contemplating staying with the program. He knew Bryant had been thinking about transferring after it was announced this week he was losing his starting job to freshman Trevor Lawrence, but here he was at the team meetings. Swinney was encouraged.
Not long after, practice began. Suddenly, Bryant was nowhere to be found. Swinney assigned a staff member to check up on him to make sure he was OK, and as it turned out, Bryant had retreated home. Swinney returned to practice, and a couple of hours later he checked his cell phone. There it was: a text from Bryant.
He was quitting the football team. Clemson confirmed Wednesday that Bryant is officially deciding to exercise his ability to redshirt for the rest of the 2018 season so that he can be eligible to play elsewhere in 2019. Swinney said Bryant said he was sorry in the text message but that this was the best move for him. He said he appreciated being a Clemson graduate and playing for this program.
Swinney said he understood. He then told him he had until 10:50 a.m. Wednesday to change his mind — the time slot Swinney was slated to address reporters for his portion of the ACC Teleconference, where he knew he needed to have an answer one way or another.
Bryant didn't change his mind. Now, Clemson will press on without him.
"Obviously saddened and disappointed that he's chosen to leave the team, but I really have absolutely nothing bad that I can say about Kelly Bryant. He's one of the best young people I've ever been around and even though I don't think this is a great decision, I certainly respect it," Swinney said. "It doesn't change anything that I feel for Kelly. I love him, care about him and I wish him nothing but the best."
Bryant was quoted in The Greenville News saying he didn't feel like he had "gotten a fair shot" and that the move to demote him was "kind of a slap in the face," the former of which was a notion Swinney disputed.
"Absolutely I think we've given him a fair shot. I've always tried to be as open and honest and transparent as possible with Kelly throughout the process, as we are with all our players," Swinney said of Bryant, who started 18 games for Clemson and went 16-2. "I definitely feel like he’s been given a fair shot. I don’t think there’s any question about that. But at the end of the day this is not middle school. There’s tough decisions that have to be made at this level and you have to do what’s best for the team."
Moving forward, the show now belongs to Lawrence and Clemson will promote the inexperienced redshirt freshman Chase Brice to second string. Walk-on quarterback Ben Batson is now third string and the Tigers even experimented a little bit with former high school quarterback Hunter Renfrow in practice this week.
They will have a package for him, as well as possible package for freshman receiver Derion Kendrick.
"One of the positives is when we were finishing up our team meeting today, I’ve never had so many people come up to me and tell me what a great quarterback they were in high school, or middle school or whatever," Swinney joked. "Lots of volunteers to make sure I knew what a tight spiral they threw and what a good 95-pound quarterback they were back in the day."
Swinney added he hopes fans will refrain from saying hurtful things to or about Bryant as he moves on and the Clemson coach wished him well. Bryant was among the best leaders Clemson had and it was clear that the players rallied around him.
"At the end of the day, my job is to put the best people out there and give this team the best chance to win. And based on four games that’s the decision that was made," Swinney said. "It wasn’t just like Dabo Swinney just walked in and said this is what we’re doing. This is everybody. It was a football decision.
"They’re tough. It’s not easy, especially when you love somebody. But that’s my job. I’m not going to apologize for doing my job."
Instead, he'll move on. That's all he can do.