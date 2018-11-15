CLEMSON — College football’s flashiest freshman receiver is 6-4, 210 pounds, a nightmare for opposing defenses and quiet as a peep.
It’s not that Justyn Ross, one of Clemson’s rising stars, is reluctant to open up — he just needs to feel comfortable first.
And it’s not that he lacks an ounce of confidence, either.
At 18 years old, Ross ranks eighth in the nation for yards per catch, averaging a whopping 19.8 yards per grab. He has five touchdowns in 10 games as a reserve for No. 2 Clemson, and videos of his most impressive athletic moves have gone viral.
It’s just that for Ross, there is much more to who he is than what he does on the football field. And it starts with the one person to whom he owes everything.
To understand Ross is to first understand the woman behind him and her own story, one that is as important as ever this weekend as Clemson celebrates Military Appreciation Day.
Meet Charay Franklin — his mom.
Mom's journey
She remembers wanting to go to college.
As a teenager, Franklin started filling out applications for her next educational stop, wondering about what was in store and what the future might hold.
But at 16 years old, she became a mother. At 18, when she graduated high school, young Justyn was nearly 2 years old. Somewhere along the way, Franklin decided she needed a new plan.
"OK, I’ve got a child. I might need to put off college for a little while,” she remembers thinking. “I guess I just need to do what I have to do to support my son.”
She joined the Navy.
It was 2001 when Franklin graduated from Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. — where she raised Ross and still currently lives — and enlisted in the Navy. She completed two tours before leaving in 2005.
Franklin, now a member of the Alabama National Guard proudly going on 17 years of service, was stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., at the time aboard the USS John F. Kennedy — an all-purpose carrier now decommissioned in Philadelphia.
Back then, she would go days at a time without a phone connection and couldn't check in on Justyn, who was under the care of her mother and aunt.
It was hard. She was sad.
"Back in 2001, there wasn't FaceTime or anything like that," Franklin said. "Being out on the ship, I didn't have any way to talk to him, to talk to Justyn the way I wanted to and things like that. Because he couldn't read, I could send an email to my mom and she could tell me how he was doing and send me pictures of him and things like that. But it was really hard not to see him that whole six to eight months at a time when on deployment."
After she left the Navy in 2005, Franklin moved back to Alabama to be closer to her family and it was there she joined the Alabama National Guard. In August of 2016, her unit was deployed to Kuwait.
And this time, Justyn was much older. He was taking the high school football scene by storm as the No. 1 recruit in Alabama. Life on the other side of the world for his mother was hot — the average temperature in Kuwait in July and August is more than 100 degrees — and busy.
By day, she was a truck driver/dispatcher. At all times, though, she was a mom. Once a week during football season, she woke up at 3 a.m. to watch live-streaming video of Justyn's football games on her computer.
When the two of them were able to talk, Justyn would tell his mother about the recruiting process and how intense it had become. He missed her and needed her guidance, vowing to not make a decision until she returned home.
Welcome home mama and Happy Mother's Day . 😌 Love you . 😘 pic.twitter.com/DEIwgf2r08— Justyn Ross .🚶🏾♂️ (@_jross8) May 14, 2017
"When I'd call him and talk to him, he'd vent to me and be like, 'Mom, this is a lot,'" Franklin said.
"I was like, 'I bet it is.' I said, 'I'm getting mail over here so I can imagine.'"
Indeed, every holiday, whether it was Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day or even Mother's Day, Franklin would receive mail from the football programs at Auburn, Alabama and Clemson.
Before her return, Justyn decided he wanted to visit Clemson. His high school coach, Jamey Dubose, drove him the three hours to Clemson, where he met with the Tigers' coaching staff and current players.
Ross was so impressed by Clemson, halfway through his visit he had to call his mother in Kuwait.
"He was really so excited about what he was seeing, he was like, ‘I need to FaceTime with my mom,'" Clemson co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jeff Scott said.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on the line with Ross and Franklin, who saw how happy and comfortable her typically shy son seemed. When she arrived home from Kuwait, Ross decided to spurn Alabama and Auburn for Clemson.
Mom was on board.
"She was always very quiet, she would always take in everything that you said," Scott said. "But you could tell, at the end of the day, more than any stats or anything, she just wanted to know that the coaches were going to take care of her baby."
The proud son
Ross has already said he is dedicating Saturday’s game to his mother, who will be in attendance. Franklin said she is likely to break into tears as she watches Ross run down the hill at Memorial Stadium.
From sacrificing for her family and her country, it has been a journey she is proud of. She now works at Blue Cross Blue Shield, doesn't have a 3 a.m. wakeup call to see her son's games and is basking in every second of her son's success.
But the pride goes both ways.
“She’s very important to me,” Ross said. “She said she was going wherever I go.”
Now they're back together. And Ross's chapter is just getting started.