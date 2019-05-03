North Carolina lawyer Cheslie Kryst named Miss USA 2019

Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst, a former track athlete at the University of South Carolina, won the 2019 Miss USA final competition in the Grand Theatre in the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Alejandra Gonzalez of New Mexico was the first-runner up, and Oklahoma's Triana Browne the second-runner up during the competition.

Before she walked the runway Thursday night as the newly crowned Miss USA, Cheslie "Ceci" Kryst leaped long distances for the University of South Carolina track and field team.

Kryst, named Miss USA in the nationally televised contest held in Reno, Nevada, was a four-year letterwinner for the Gamecocks from 2010-13, and still ranks in the program's top 10 in the indoor and outdoor triple jump and the heptahlon, which includes sprints, throws, jumps and middle-distance running.

"In college, she was a tremendously motivated person," USC track coach Curtis Frye said of Kryst, who graduated from Fort Mill High School. "And she motivated everyone around her. We have a slogan — 'If's to be, it's up to me.'

"I'm so proud of our alumni who take that slogan and serve as forward thinkers and role models."

Kryst has made great leaps since leaving USC, where she earned a bachelor's degree in marketing and human resources from the Darla Moore School of Business. She went on to Wake Forest, where she earned both a JD and an MBA.

Kryst, 28, is now a civil litigation attorney at Poyner Spruill in Charlotte and is licensed to practice in both North and South Carolina.

At USC, Kryst is one of just two Gamecocks in program history to score more than 4,000 points in the heptathlon and triple jump more than 40 feet.

"Ceci was the model student-athlete in every way," assistant track coach Delethea Quarles said. "She was very disciplined, an extremely hard worker, diligent in the classroom and always willing to volunteer her time for community service projects."

