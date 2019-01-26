Only six American girls tennis players participated in the main draw of the Junior Australian Open singles championships. Two of those six players had local connections. Emma Navarro and Chloe Beck even advanced to the doubles final.
That's a big deal.
For Navarro and Beck, it was a huge event just to be eligible to show up for the main draw of this Junior Grand Slam. In reality, it could be compared to making a world version of a high school all-star team.
It's really amazing that Charleston tennis has reached this stage of the game.
Just as almost no one would have bet on Beck and Navarro coming so close to winning a Junior Grand Slam Down Under, hardly anyone could have dreamed a decade ago that Charleston tennis would be where it is today.
Navarro and Beck should be welcomed home with a celebration, or celebrations, since Beck is from Watkinsville, Ga. They're heroes.
Tennis isn't a game of weaklings.
Has anyone seen 32-year-old Rafa Nadal play tennis lately? He's as much of a phenomenon of an athlete as LeBron James. Seriously.
I admit I'm a tennis fan. You have to be to be awake to watch a televised 3:30 a.m. championship match in Australia. My dog's name is Rafa.
I'm also a sports fan. Like any sports junkie, I watch almost all of the big sporting events on TV these days, and certainly tennis' Grand Slams. I guess that comes from my journalism career with this newspaper that has taken me to many of the nation's major sporting events as a columnist, nearly 20 Super Bowls and NCAA Final Fours, golf's Masters, baseball's all-star game, college football's national championship, and, of course, tennis' U.S. Open.
I know tennis is a truly great game played by phenomenal athletes whom, of course, I believe deserve a little more recognition than they sometimes receive.
As a result of what Navarro and Beck accomplished in the past week at the bottom of the world, the scope of local junior tennis is almost certain to shoot even further through the roof.
You can watch our local talent for free in such upcoming events as the pre-qualifying tournament for the qualifying tournament for the Volvo Car Open, spring's $100K LTP women's ITF tournament or this summer's National Girls 18 Clay Courts.
Except for the March 30-31 VCO main qualifying tournament and the April 1-7 VCO main draw, all of these tournaments are free to the public. Navarro already has earned her spot in the VCO's main draw by winning the national clay court singles title.
If you attend these events, maybe one day you will be able to say I saw the likes of Emma Navarro, Chloe Beck, Anna Ross, Allie Gretkowski, Lara Schneider, Sophie Williams and others when they were on their way up.
Of course, these local events are not tailored for junior boys due to the local emphasis created by the women's Volvo Car Open. But the area has some great junior boys, too, the likes of former U.S. No. 1 Jared Pratt, Coy Simon, Huntley Allen and Max Smith to mention just a few.
You might have seen a non-local such as current Australian Open star Danielle Collins when she was runner-up in an LTP Tennis ITF event in 2017. Collins has now blossomed into one of the stars of the women's game.
Local fans missed out on much of Shelby Rogers' early success because the Junior Family Circle Cup was about the only local avenue to see Shelby on the rise. She admitted during her visit last summer with the Tennis Channel for the national clay courts that she was a little jealous of Navarro for being able to play so often in front of local audiences.
Of course, the chance to see many of our current stars will start running out in the next 18 months as Beck heads for Duke next fall and Navarro follows her to Duke a year later, while many of the other current local junior stars also will head off to college campuses.
Others are almost certain to follow in their footsteps. The golden age of tennis for Charleston may just be in its infancy because of forerunners such as Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro.
TOO COLD FOR LCTA
There has been some controversy in local league tennis this year because the Lowcountry Tennis Association started its spring season in the middle of a cold winter. For instance, the 3.5 men started their season on Jan. 14 on a night of near-freezing temperatures.
League tennis players have little or no input into the matter as the schedule apparently comes down from state officials. Something needs to change. There is absolutely no reason why league tennis should start before the first week in February.
League tennis owes it to its participants to do a better job of scheduling and planning the year's busy league schedule.
League officials may be trying to pack too many leagues into each year. Something has to give. It's not fun for anyone to play in freezing temperatures.
LOCAL NOTES
-- The College of Charleston men's and women's tennis teams already have played several matches this season, and on Friday players from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s participated in the annual alumni match at the Patriots Point Courts. The women are on a break until a Feb. 8 trip to Rock Hill to take on Winthrop. Starting Feb. 10, the women's team is scheduled to play 13 straight home matches.
-- The popular Tri-County Elementary and Middle School Tennis League plans to start its season the week of March 4.
-- The Volvo Car Open is currently seeking volunteers for the VCO main draw and qualifying tournament. Volunteer applications are available online at http://events.trustevent.com/index.cfm?eid=3240.
-- VCO officials are excited that this year's tournament will not be held the same week as Augusta's Masters or Hilton Head Island's Heritage Golf Classic . That could create a boost in attendance for the VCO.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his columns on the Grand Slams at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck.