The high school football game between Beaufort and Battery Creek was postponed Friday night due to a "threat of violence in the community."
The game between Beaufort County rivals had been set to be played at Beaufort High.
Beaufort athletic director Linc Lyles cited "friction in the community" in a statement posted on Twitter.
“Due to ongoing friction in the community and a potential threat of violence, and after consultation with law enforcement, the principals and athletic directors at Beaufort and Battery Creek high schools have decided to postpone tonight’s football game and reschedule it at a later date," the statement said.