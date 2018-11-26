COLUMBIA — Instead of running down South Carolina's long list of injured players, let's start with the names of the healthy Gamecock defenders.
On the line there's Javion Duncan, Shameik Blackshear, Jabari Ellis, Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith, Keir Thomas, Brad Johnson, Rick Sandidge and M.J. Webb.
The linebackers are T.J. Brunson, Sherrod Greene, Damani Staley, Ernest Jones and Rosendo Louis. Then there's defensive backs Rashad Fenton, Steven Montac, Keisean Nixon, Jason Senn, Jonathan Gipson, Israel Mukuamu and R.J. Roderick.
There are some others that have played a few snaps, been on a few dress lists (defensive lineman Griffin Gentry, linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle, defensive back Jaylan Foster) and Will Muschamp said Sunday that Kingsley Enagbare (head) and Jaycee Horn (ankle) should be fine for Saturday’s game against Akron.
The thought is that the Gamecocks can cobble together enough defensive players to get through Saturday and then take a few weeks off before the bowl game, where hopefully they could get a few others back.
For Akron, as Muschamp said, it is what it is.
“It’s not necessarily the number of injuries. It’s only hit on one side of the ball,” Muschamp said after he was forced to play six freshmen at once on defense against Clemson. “It’s all really hit at (two positions), the safety position, unfortunately, and the defensive end position.”
Last year, USC had three of its five starting offensive linemen suffer sprained ankles and miss chunks of the season. When Muschamp was at Florida, he had 15 starters go down with season-ending injuries during his third year with the Gators.
There’s no explanation for the injuries at USC this year. They just happened, and they all happened at the position (safety) where the Gamecocks couldn’t afford an injury and then ravaged the defensive line.
“Really, I don’t know that we’ve had an inordinate amount of injuries,” Muschamp said. “It’s just been one side of the ball.”
Defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum has had two ankle surgeries this year. He had his wounded leg propped on a scooter Sunday when he attended the NCAA tournament announcement for USC’s volleyball team.
Muschamp said that conversations about Wonnum returning for the bowl game haven’t been held, but a potential redshirt is already gone. Wonnum returned after missing five games anticipating he’d play the rest of the season, but aggravated the ankle against Chattanooga, only played a couple of snaps and was out again.
The agony is those couple of snaps ended up costing him a redshirt season, although there was no way of knowing he’d get hurt then. He had played against Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida with no problems.
Bryson Allen-Williams obviously can’t get a redshirt either but Muschamp said he will definitely play in the bowl game after his ankle surgery.
Daniel Fennell tore his ACL against Clemson and became the ninth defensive player the Gamecocks lost for the season. A 10th, Tavyn Jackson, was medically disqualified before the season due to sickle cell.
Offensive injuries
Running backs A.J. Turner (shoulder) and Ty’Son Williams (hand) should be OK for Akron. Williams has missed three games with a cast on his hand that makes it difficult to carry the ball and Turner injured his shoulder in the last practice before Clemson.
Receiver Randrecous Davis continues to have problems with a groin injury but could play in the bowl game.