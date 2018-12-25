CHARLOTTE — He could have left last year. He could have quit when he was hurt with five games to go this year. He could have followed his teammate, another oft-injured star, and said he didn’t want to delay his NFL training so he was checking out effective immediately.
Bryson Allen-Williams doesn’t owe South Carolina anything. Matter of fact, looking at the arc of his career, the Gamecocks owe him an awful lot, considering had he switched to home-state Georgia during that long-ago winter of 2014, he’d have played for the national championship.
He couldn’t do that. He picked South Carolina because he loved it the minute he saw it, and that never changed throughout five seasons. He never regretted it, never thought of getting his degree and heading to greener grass.
When the doctors told him he’d be OK to play in USC’s bowl game, he gave them the same answer he gave when folks asked if he’d come back after a season-ending injury in 2017.
Gimme my helmet.
“I didn’t finish on my terms,” the Gamecocks’ graduate Buck said. “I got hurt at the Ole Miss game. I’ve been through a lot — coaching changes, scheme changes, position changes. I wanted to go out on my terms.”
Allen-Williams will suit up one final time Saturday when the Gamecocks take on Virginia in the Belk Bowl and, as usual, will fill an integral role. USC has suffered with no pass-rusher since Allen-Williams was lost at Ole Miss which, coupled with an injury to D.J. Wonnum, robbed the Gamecocks of the most crucial piece of their defense.
Wonnum won’t play, so Allen-Williams will be there, trying not to let the gravity and emotion of the moment get to him. After sitting so long — he’s been sitting most of the last two years after he cracked up his shoulder in the third game last season — he’ll be bouncing out of his shoes to step onto Bank of America Stadium’s field and blister some unfortunate Wahoo runner.
“I knew what my goal was, I knew how to attack it,” he said, a veteran of SEC football and the trainer’s room. “I was dedicated to it. This is my life.”
Why come back at all though? He could have sat down with his mother, Darnisha Allen-Jackson (at USC, she’s become as famous as her son) after he was hurt last year and said, “Mom, I want to give back to you what you’ve given to me, so I’m going pro.”
He could have done that this year, first when he busted his hand and kept playing, then when his ankle gave out in Oxford. Deebo Samuel, who also came back to school when he was hurt in the same Kentucky game as Allen-Williams last year, decided not to put himself back out there for the Belk Bowl now that he was in a position to take care of his family.
Nothing against Samuel. The Gamecocks support him and his decision.
But Allen-Williams couldn’t do the same with one chance left to wear the uniform.
“I was nervous; I was scared because I had already been battling a little hand deal. When I got injured again, it was the end of the world,” he said. “They were able to go in and repair it, help fuse my ankle, and I’m back out there practicing, being able to run around and be out there with my guys one last time.”
He’ll leave with a three-win season, two major injuries, knowledge that, had he been able to stay at one position, he’d probably be leaving with a school record or two. None of that matters.
Every bit of his belief in and love for USC is as stable as the day he committed.
“I made the best decision of my life coming here. I was able to play as a true freshman. Even though, for me, things didn’t go the way I thought they were going to go, I feel like I was blessed to have the opportunity to play at one of the greatest schools in the greatest conference in the world,” he said. “This school and this community definitely prepared me for life outside South Carolina.”
One more game; one more chance for him to enjoy and re-live why he said yes. For those who have watched him, one more opportunity for them to see just how special Allen-Williams is. He’s a player of fierce intensity who so loved the game and his school that he could never listen to anyone telling him he’d be better off leaving eligibility on the table.
One final time for a man who epitomizes the program’s mascot.
Fightin’ Gamecock.