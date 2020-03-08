Battery Open 2020 USL Championship Season With Three Points Against Atlanta United 2

With a Zeiko Lewis penalty kick, the Charleston Battery opened the USL Championship season with a 1-0 win at Atlanta United 2 on Sunday afternoon.

It was a quick start for Charleston, which threatened Atlanta's goal 30 seconds into the match. Zeiko Lewis played a brilliant ball in toward Dante Marini, who was inches away from latching on to the pass and taking a quick touch around the keeper for what would have been a tap into an empty net.

Atlanta United 2 responded with a chance of its own 3 minutes later. Amir Bashti picked out Jack Gurr with a perfect through ball that split Charleston's backline, but Gurr's shot went wide of the left post.

Despite early chances on both ends, Atlanta and Charleston played to a scoreless opening half, going into the locker room 0-0. Charleston looked the more dangerous side in the first 45 minutes, controlling possession and finishing better chances. It didn't take long for Charleston's quality to show through with Lewis continuing to look dangerous going forward. Lewis forced a penalty call in the 62nd minute beating an Atlanta United 2 defender down the right-wing and crossing the ball into the box where it hit the hand of a defender.

Lewis converted on the penalty giving Charleston a one-goal advantage, a lead it held through the final whistle. Lewis, who scored eight goals for the Battery last season, looked confident throughout and should continue to feature as Charleston's focal point of attack.

Charleston finished with ten shots, three of which were on target. Phil Breno, who made his third USL Championship start, finished the afternoon strong picking up his first career clean sheet. It was a straight forward outing for the second year goalkeeper who made just one save.