Baseball is back at Riley Park as Charleston RiverDogs begin summer camps

All the while, Singleton and the other coaches maintained a heightened level of safety. When the kids grabbed their gloves and any other equipment, they were reminded not to share.
To help with the camp, Singleton enlisted several good friends, including Geoffrey Gilbert, a Charleston native who pitches for Clemson. The Bishop England product was off to a strong start this year, posting a 1-0 record with a 0.71 ERA through eight relief appearances for the Tigers.
The season was cut short due to the pandemic, leaving Gilbert with four full years of eligibility and a summer without baseball. That's why it was a no-brainer to serve as a camp coach when Singleton asked him to participate.
“I worked at Chris’ camp last year in North Charleston, so I know what type of experience he’s going to provide,” Gilbert said. “It feels good to be out here working with these kids and passing down what we’ve learned to the next generation. It’s a pretty cool honor.”
The RiverDogs will run camps three days a week through five weeks this summer. As of now, it is the only planned baseball at Riley Park, since it is still unclear if minor league teams will have a season, or Major League Baseball for that matter.
Chris Singleton, right, talks to kids who are separated throughout Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park during the first day of RiverDogs’ baseball camp on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Chris Singleton, right, talks to kids who are separated throughout Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park during the first day of RiverDogs’ baseball camp on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Tilo Skole has his group of kids run off to get water during the first day of RiverDogs’ baseball camp on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
“Having Chris’ strength and passion, and his resources available for the summer is fantastic,” Echols said. “We get to actually see baseball happening at Riley Park and get to see kids excited to come in and learn.”
