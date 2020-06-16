Baseball is back at Riley Park as Charleston RiverDogs begin summer camps

Aaron Judge and Derek Jeter jerseys circulated Riley Park on Tuesday as fans eagerly entered the stadium for the long-awaited return of baseball.

Well, sort of.

Under gloomy skies that fortunately didn’t produce rain, the Charleston RiverDogs hosted Day 1 of their youth baseball camps.

About 40 kids were broken up into groups across the field for Tuesday’s session, and organizers made sure there was adequate spacing and hand sanitizer stations to maintain coronavirus guidelines.

The camps are being led by Chris Singleton, a Goose Creek native who played minor league baseball for the Chicago Cubs.

Singleton, the RiverDogs’ community outreach director, is leaning on skills he learned during his time in the pros and his days roaming the outfield for Charleston Southern.

“We wanted to make this as safe as possible, so we’re taking plenty of precautions,” he said. “But it definitely feels good having baseball back at the stadium, in any capacity.”

Each group, with about 10 kids apiece, took a spot in the outfield to start the morning. Warmups included jumping backs, stretches and even a round of Simon Says.

The morning also included fielding, hitting, base running and various other elements of the game.

All the while, Singleton and the other coaches maintained a heightened level of safety. When the kids grabbed their gloves and any other equipment, they were reminded not to share.

To help with the camp, Singleton enlisted several good friends, including Geoffrey Gilbert, a Charleston native who pitches for Clemson. The Bishop England product was off to a strong start this year, posting a 1-0 record with a 0.71 ERA through eight relief appearances for the Tigers.

The season was cut short due to the pandemic, leaving Gilbert with four full years of eligibility and a summer without baseball. That's why it was a no-brainer to serve as a camp coach when Singleton asked him to participate.

“I worked at Chris’ camp last year in North Charleston, so I know what type of experience he’s going to provide,” Gilbert said. “It feels good to be out here working with these kids and passing down what we’ve learned to the next generation. It’s a pretty cool honor.”

The RiverDogs will run camps three days a week through five weeks this summer. As of now, it is the only planned baseball at Riley Park, since it is still unclear if minor league teams will have a season, or Major League Baseball for that matter.

Given those circumstances, RiverDogs president Dave Echols said having local kids at Riley Park provides a unique and positive experience for the organization.

“Having Chris’ strength and passion, and his resources available for the summer is fantastic,” Echols said. “We get to actually see baseball happening at Riley Park and get to see kids excited to come in and learn.”