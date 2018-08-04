The old saying “Don’t judge a book by its cover” apparently works both ways.
Though they’re not yet mathematically eliminated, things aren’t looking good for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ playoff hopes.
After reaching the playoffs in consecutive years, the Chicago Cubs’ Class A-Advanced club heads into the weekend eight games back of the top seed. Unless they pull off a miracle, the team will be sitting on the couch when the Carolina League postseason begins next month.
But while the Pelicans are fighting to stay out of last place, their stadium has proudly finished first.
Chicken and Waffle bites
Recent rankings from Stadium Journey gave the Pelicans’ TicketReturn.com Field a ranking of 4.57 out of 5 — the best in South Carolina.
Stadium Journey has about 100 writers who have reviewed more than 2,600 baseball stadiums in 61 countries since 2009. They visit stadiums on every level, from high school to professional ball.
With Myrtle Beach as a premier destination in the country, the website gives the Pelicans credit for catering to die-hard fans and casual tourists.
They do that in a number of ways, from the stadiums playground and inflatable area, to the balloon animals and face-painting station.
And every Sunday, fans can play catch on the field about 40 minutes or so before the first pitch.
And then there’s the food.
Stadium Journey praised the Pelicans for their Monster Dog: a half-pound hot dog that can come with up to 15 toppings. But they also know how to think outside the box.
“If you are looking for something a little different, try the Pelicans’ signature Chicken and Waffle bites," the site wrote. "They are chicken nuggets baked in waffle batter and can be dipped in syrup.”
Ryan Moore, the Pelicans general manager, thanked the Myrtle Beach area for its support of the team.
“A large part of our success is due to the continued support from the Grand Strand community. We're the best, and it's because of you,” he said.
South Carolina’s other four teams, all of which reside in low-level Class A ball, fared well. The Columbia Fireflies, an affiliate of the New York Yankees, are ranked second in the state with a 4.29 rating for Spirit Communications Park.
Both the Augusta GreenJackets, a San Francisco Giant affiliate, and the New York Yankee affiliate Charleston RiverDogs, received a 4.14 rating for SRP Park and Riley Park, respectively.
Finally, the Boston Red Sox affiliate Greenville Drive ranked 3.71 for Fluor Field.
Ticket, hot dog and beer for $11
Moore isn’t thanking the community with just words. The team is also taking action.
During their Aug. 12 home game, TicketReturn.com Field is rolling back prices more than Wally World ever has.
Most tickets on that day can be purchased for as little as $5 and as much as $9, depending on location. Plus, hot dogs and 16 oz. sodas will each be $2, and 24 oz. domestic beers will be $4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Finally, popcorn will be $2.50 and pretzels will be $3.
It's all a nice change of pace for the Pelicans. They’ve been grounded all season, but are still finding fun ways to fly high.