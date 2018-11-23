HOLLYWOOD - Offense was tough to come by for the Baptist Hill Bobcats, who were bounced out of the playoffs Friday in a 44-16 blowout loss to the Green Sea Floyds Trojans.
In front of their home crowd, Baptist Hill made some noise here and there. But head coach Marion Brown knew it would be a tough outing with quarterback Rashad Maxwell playing through a shoulder injury.
“We’ve been trying to mend that for the last couple of weeks, and we really couldn’t get our passing attack going tonight,” he said.
Coming into the quarterfinal matchup, the Bobcats were averaging better than 45 points per game. But that wasn’t the case Friday against the Trojans.
After a scoreless first quarter, Brown moved Darryl McKinley to quarterback and Maxwell to wide receiver, where he started the season.
The Bobcats turned the ball over three times in the second, but eventually made amends on those mistakes. With just under 30 seconds left in the half, McKinley connected with Maxwell on a touchdown pass, giving Baptist Hill a little momentum heading into the third.
It seemed to work, when sophomore Savion Townsend took the opening kickoff all the way in for the score, bringing the game to 21-16 after the Bobcats made good on their second two-point conversion.
But that would be it for Baptist Hill, as the team dropped more passes and committed more turnovers throughout the second half. The team was held to under 100 total yards.
Meanwhile, the Trojans continued building on the lead, adding 23 unanswered points. Six of those came on an interception returned for a touchdown midway through the fourth, and another two came via a safety with less than four minutes left.
“You have to give them credit. We knew they were going to be tough no matter what, and they played a good game,” Brown said.
Despite the loss, Brown said he’s proud of the legacy the team has continued to build.
This marks the fourth consecutive season Baptist Hill has reached a quarterfinal, including last year when the Bobcats made it all the way to Columbia where they played for state title.
“We’re not just a good team. We have a good football program here. So we’re going to work through it and get ourselves ready for 2019.”
The Trojans are moving to a semifinal matchup next week against Hemingway for a chance to go to the Class A championship game.