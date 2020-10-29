Baptist Hill QB, Hanahan RB among Lowcountry freshmen making big impact this season

Baptist Hill head football coach Marion Brown has never been hesitant about putting freshman players on the field. The best will play, regardless of age or experience, says Brown.

So it comes as no surprise that Baptist Hill's starting quarterback this season is 14-year old freshman Harold Gathers. Already a solid 6-1, 193-pounds, Gathers shows the potential of a former Baptist Hill signal caller, Corey Fields. Fields started for Brown as a freshman and took the Bobcats to the Class A state championship game as a senior in 2017.

“Corey was a little more polished and skilled as a freshman than Harold is right now, but Harold has unlimited potential,” Brown said. “If we get a freshman here with ability, he’s going to play. We had no hesitation about putting him out there and letting him begin the process of learning and growing.”

Through Baptist Hill’s 4-1 start, Gathers has completed 40 of 61 passes for 632 yards and seven touchdowns. The Bobcats have clinched a playoff berth and will begin the postseason on Nov. 13.

“Harold is learning and we see improvement every practice, every game,” Brown said. “He’s still raw but he’s very coachable. Had we been able to have a spring and summer with him, he’d be further along, but it’s coming. He’s going to be a very good player if he dedicates himself to being great.”

Gathers is one of several freshmen playing integral roles for their respective teams this season. In fact, two of the area’s leading rushers this season are ninth-graders.

Hanahan’s Kevon Rivera is a major factor in coach Art Craig’s running attack. Through five games, Rivera has rushed for 542 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging better than eight yards per attempt.

“I’ve been able to coach some pretty good running backs (at Timberland) and Kevon has a chance to be as good as any of them,” Craig said. “He has a chance to be pretty special.”

Davian Brown (5-5, 175) at First Baptist was a varsity starter as an eighth-grader, stepping in to fill the shoes of current Clemson running back Michel Dukes. Brown rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019 and has gained 610 yards with four touchdowns this season. He has missed the last two games with an injury.

“He runs hard and is hard to tackle,” First Baptist coach Johnny Waters said of Brown.

Two other freshmen who are starting at quarterback include Charles Watson at Stall and Kylen Brown at Timberland. Watson has passed for nearly 500 yards this season. Brown has stepped in for one of the area’s top programs and new coach Greg Wright.

“He’s mature beyond his years and is one to watch for sure,” Wright says.

Oceanside Collegiate boasts one of the area’s top defensive teams and two of its starters are freshmen. Ben Britton is a starting defensive end at 6-2, 205-pounds, and Zai Offord is a starting defensive back. Offord is the son of former USC linebacker Willie Offord, the defensive coordinator at Oceanside.

Pinewood Prep’s TJ Wright is a versatile athlete who sees time at running back, receiver and defensive back. Wright has rushed for 550 yards and has 60 tackles.

