Baptist Hill football coach Marion Brown doesn’t like living in the past.
So even after the Bobcats defeated Branchville, 28-6, in the second round of the Class A playoffs Friday night, he knows there's still work to do.
Baptist Hill is two wins away from reaching its second state championship game in as many years. It's been a season to remember so far, but Brown says his team is hungry for another trip to Columbia.
“This was a great win for us, but it's not over yet," Brown said.
The scoring started early, with Bobcats quarterback Rashad Maxwell’s nine-yard TD strike to Daryll McKinley less than four minutes into the game.
Maxwell found the end zone again five minutes later, this time on a 51-yard run to give Baptist Hill 16-0 lead after the two-point conversion.
The Bobcats added to their lead when Maxwell connected with Terrance Brown on a 31-yard TD with 20 seconds on the clock. The Bobcats went into halftime with a 22-6 lead.
Maxwell, who caught 19 touchdowns last season as the team’s lead receiver, has been the difference in the season for Baptist Hill since moving to quarterback, Brown said.
“He was a great receiver, but we needed him at quarterback," Brown said. "He's really answered the bell for us."
Maxwell finished with 88 passing yards and two scores, while adding 165 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jayvonte Burnell added 213 rushing yards and a score.
The Bobcats will play the Green Sea Floyds Trojans, a 64-26 winner over C.E. Murray, next week for a chance to advance to the Class A semifinals.
It should be a high scoring affair. Green Sea Floyds has eclipsed 40 points four times this season. Baptist Hill has done it five times already this season.