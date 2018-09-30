Charleston Southern’s football team notched its first win of the season with an impressive 48-14 win at Hampton University on Saturday afternoon.
The Bucs got a defensive score and a special teams score, both from senior James Allen, and continued to show a strong running game in the win.
CSU improved to 1-2 overall and enters a stretch of three games where it will be favored to win, starting next week at Savannah State. Avoiding the dreaded 0-3 start will be a big lift for the Buccaneers, who blew a 12-point lead to Elon last week.
“We took advantage of some things but I’m not happy with our execution overall,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “I am happy that we get to experience a win.”
Allen returned an interception 16 yards in the first quarter to give CSU a 14-0 lead. This after Terrance Wilson scampered 68 yards for the game’s first touchdown.
After Hampton’s first touchdown cut the lead to 14-7, Allen returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score. It was CSU’s first kick return for a score since 2010. The Bucs rushed for 226 yards in the win.
CSU held a comfortable 34-14 halftime advantage as the Bucs’ defense limited the Pirates to 97 total yards.
What went right
Certainly the two big plays by Allen, along with Wilson’s long run early in the game, were two significant plays. CSU’s inept passing game, which ranked dead last in FCS football coming into the game, did find limited success as quarterback London Johnson tossed a pair of touchdown passes. Johnson completed eight of 15 attempts for 63 yards.
The running game topped 200 yards for the third consecutive game, led by Wilson’s 103 yards on 10 carries. Redshirt freshman Jamari Dunbar scored his first career touchdown on a 27-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Taz Lindsey had a solid day in the return game, totaling 135 yards on kick and punt returns.
The CSU defense, for the most part, had its way with Hampton’s offense, allowing 225 total yards. A lot of those yards came after the Bucs went up, 41-14, in the third quarter. CSU came up with five turnovers, including four fumble recoveries. Linebacker J.D. Sosebee tallied 10 tackles, including one for loss.
What went wrong
Hampton’s first two touchdowns came off CSU turnovers. Wilson lost a fumble inside the CSU 5-yard line that Hampton converted into a score. Johnson threw a pick six to Hampton’s Caleb Brown for the other first-half touchdown. CSU turned the ball over three time and had eight penalties.
For the third straight game, CSU’s usually reliable placekicker, Tyler Tekac, missed an extra point.
Turning point
Though Wilson’s early scoring jaunt and Allen’s interception return for a touchdown gave the Bucs an early 14-0 lead, it was Allen’s kickoff return after Hampton had cut the margin to 14-7 that proved to be a backbreaker.
Looking ahead
CSU will travel to Savannah State next Saturday for a 6 p.m kick. The Bucs are 7-0 against the Tigers, winning by an average of 23 points.