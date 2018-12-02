CLEMSON — It was going to be a late night and early morning for the College Football Playoff committee, tasked with coming to terms about who deserved the No. 4 slot in the Playoff and who was going to be left out right on the bubble. But as Clemson football players and coaches went to sleep wee into the hours of Sunday morning, they rested their heads knowing they had nothing to worry about and would be just fine in the Playoff mix thanks to a 42-10 ACC Championship win against Pittsburgh and a 13-0 undefeated record.
The Tigers, as expected, are the No. 2 seed behind Alabama for the Playoff and are headed to play No. 3 Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl — news they learned while having a pizza party at the football facility Sunday afternoon.
"We're just excited to be in the playoffs. This is what we worked for all year long," coach Dabo Swinney said on ESPN, before he grabbed a cowboy hat to put on his head on live television. "To have an opportunity to get together with our team and celebrate with all of our families, this is a big deal. We're ready to go to Dallas. I've never been to the Cotton Bowl so we're really looking forward to it."
Clemson is no stranger to Notre Dame, having met the Fighting Irish as recently as 2015 in a monsoon game the Tigers won, but this is a new year and these are two different teams who can each relate to one another in terms of making a very public quarterback switch that ultimately worked out flawlessly in September.
Notre Dame got into the mix at No. 3 thanks to an undefeated regular season schedule that was enough to impress the committee despite the Fighting Irish having no conference affiliation, meaning they did not and were not in contention to play in a conference championship.
The Fighting Irish have wins over Michigan, Stanford, Syracuse and Southern California to name a few and there is quite a bit of valuable tape the two staffs can use to study one other considering Clemson and Notre Dame have four common opponents. They both played — and beat — Wake Forest Pittsburgh, Florida State and Syracuse.
"What a year Notre Dame has had. I think coach (Brian) Kelly is the coach of the year. It's amazing what they've done with the schedule that they've played," Swinney said. "To be able to go on the road to some of the venues that they've had to go and win at, just congratulations to them. We're looking forward to a great matchup. We've got an unbelievable amount of respect for Notre Dame here at Clemson."
Clemson returns home this week for some time off for players as they take exams and recover their bodies, while the coaching staff hits the recruiting trail for as many as nine days starting Sunday. They will do so with another College Football Playoff berth to boast and another ACC Championship trophy to show.
Then it's hitting the ground running with bowl prep as Swinney's most experienced team ever looks to make another run at another national championship.
"Just unbelievable. I've never really been a part of a team like this," Swinney said. "The consistent leadership and the focused leadership that we've had has been really special. For the seniors, their accomplishments, 53 wins now, obviously to win four in a row, it's special."