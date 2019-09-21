Cindy Babb has won numerous senior women's state, sectional and national tennis honors and tournaments. She's now headed for the South Carolina Tennis Hall of Fame.
"It is a huge honor and I am very humbled," Babb said.
The honor will be bestowed upon the Mount Pleasant resident on Dec. 7 by the S.C. Tennis Patrons Foundation at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet at Hilton Head Island.
Babb, of course, is thrilled every time she wins another senior title, but the women's 65-and-over national grass courts singles championship she won three years ago was a special moment for her.
"My biggest individual thrill is probably winning a USTA gold ball at the National Grass Courts singles championships in Philadelphia in 2016," said Babb, who has been active as a player and volunteer since she moved to South Carolina in 2004.
But being a part of a team's success is always special to Babb. "It is always a thrill to be part of a winning Southern Cup or Intersectional team," she said.
As a Floridian, she could have been a swimmer. But luckily for local tennis, the yellow balls found a way into her life.
"I got started in tennis at age 11 or 12 in Sarasota where I was predominantly a swimmer," she said. "In our free time, we hit tennis balls against a handball wall, and I got hooked from the first time. We moved to Atlanta when I was in the ninth grade, and I went out for the high school tennis team. I have competed ever since."
She has been ranked the South's No. 1 singles player for her senior age group for five years and No. 1 in doubles 13 years. Babb has represented South Carolina at the local, state, section and national levels for 15 years. She has been a member of the USTA South Carolina Senior Cup Committee and captained the women’s team since 2008.
Charles Hodgin of Sumter also will be inducted into the state tennis hall of fame. Hodgin has been an avid tennis player, high school coach and teaching pro since settling in Sumter in 1957.
He also coached sons Chuck and Mark Hodgin to outstanding junior tennis careers. Chuck played at the University of South Carolina and Mark played for the College of Charleston.
NAVARRO'S AMAZING JR. GRAND SLAM RESULTS
Emma Navarro had an exceptional year in the four Junior Grand Slams by any standard, and especially for Charleston, which has never experienced such international heroics from one of its juniors.
The Ashley Hall senior is a special player. A doubles title with Chloe Beck at the Junior French Open and a doubles runner-up with Beck in Australia along with a singles runner-up at the Junior French and a singles semifinalist appearance at Junior Wimbledon demonstrated Navarro's amazing consistency. That's three appearances in Junior Grand Slam finals in 2019.
Navarro's other three 2019 Junior Grand Slam singles and doubles results were a doubles quarterfinal at Wimbledon and rounds of 16 and 32 in singles. She didn't play doubles in the 2019 Junior U.S. Open.
Navarro didn't have a bad loss in Junior Grand Slam singles or doubles. All of her singles and doubles losses in the Junior Grand Slams came against 2019 Junior Grand Slam champions.
No wonder Navarro is the No. 3 junior in the world. And she's from Charleston. That's pretty special.
By finishing among the top eight juniors on the planet, she earned a berth in the World Junior Championships next month in China. However, she doesn't plan to make the long trip, although three wins there likely would have lifted her into the world's No. 1 ranking.
Charleston fans are running out of opportunities to see this amazingly talented player. At least one of those times is coming up during the 32-player main draw of the ITF $60K at LTP Tennis in Mount Pleasant that starts on Oct. 1
LTP $60K DRAW LOADED
The LTP main draw is loaded with talent. The tournament's acceptance list is headed by the WTA Tour's No. 137 Nicole Gibbs, whose history at the Mathis Ferry Road facility goes all the way back to 2010 at a $10,000 satellite tournament played there. Gibbs lost in the semifinals of that one to current WTA Tour regular Lauren Davis.
Gibbs is followed by the likes of 145th-ranked Usue Maitane Arconada, No. 153 Ann Li and No. 201 Caroline Dolehide, all four Americans. Then there's reigning Junior U.S. Open singles champion Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia as well as Hailey Baptiste, who upended 2019 Volvo Car Open champion Madison Keys in August at Washington's Citi Open.
Another main draw entry familiar to Charleston fans is former local junior Elle Halbauer, the runner-up in last fall's LTP $25K to Gabriela Talaba. A 24-year-old Romanian left-hander, Talaba is scheduled to return for this LTP event. Veteran touring pro Grace Min also is entered in the main draw.
Of course, all of these players have played previous LTP tournaments, including Osorio Serrano, who participated in last fall's LTF $25K.
Even this weekend's UTR Wild Card Challenge that will advance Sunday's champion into the Sept. 30 LTP $60K qualifying tournament is the feeding grounds for big-time WTA Tour tennis.
Former Georgia Tech star Rasheeda McAdoo is in one semifinal at 9 a.m. on Sunday against former Wake Forest All-ACC standout Emma Davis, while LTP's Southern No. 1 girls 16 standout Emma Charney will take on Savannah junior star Kylie Collins in the other 9 a.m. semifinal at LTP Mount Pleasant. Of course, Collins is a talented 17-year-old who has played an international schedule.
The winners will meet at noon on Sunday for a spot in the qualifying tournament.
Ashley Hall junior Abby Cotuna lost, 6-4, 6-3, in Saturday's UTR quarterfinals to touring pro McAdoo, the daughter of former NBA great Bob McAdoo.
LOCAL NOTES
-- Charleston's Brenda Carter won in doubles while captaining the USTA's Althea Gibson Cup women's 70 team to the International Tennis Federation's Super-Seniors World Team Championship on Friday in Umag, Croatia, as the U.S. women posted a 3-0 victory over Great Britain to finish the competition with a 4-0 record. Overall, Carter posted a 2-0 individual record.
-- Sunday (today) is the deadline for entering the always fun Alan Fleming Senior Open Clay Court State Championship that will be held Oct. 2-6 at Seabrook Island. Registration is available online (tournament No. 700053619). The S.C. Level 1 State Championship annually attracts about 250 senior tennis players from more than 20 states.
-- Frank Larkin's 9.0 combined team from Mount Pleasant was runner-up in the recent in Southern men's 55 Southern Championships held in Asheville, N.C.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com. See his latest columns on the U.S. Open at ubitennis.net/author/james-beck.