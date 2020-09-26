Azalea Invitational to be played after all, and the field will be stacked

The 2020 golf schedule was thrown topsy-turvy because of the coronavirus and one of the first cancellations was the Azalea Invitational, normally played in late March at the Country Club of Charleston.
But the Azalea Invitational will be played after all. The tournament has been rescheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 1, and the field for this year's event will be extremely strong, said tournament chairman Bert Atkinson.
"We're going to have one of the strongest fields, I'm going to say, in the country this year," Atkinson said. "Our board wanted to have the tournament this year. We didn't have it in 2019 (because of the U.S. Women's Open played at the Country Club of Charleston), so we picked out the dates. It's going to be over Halloween weekend.
"We always attract the very best juniors and the very best mid-amateurs across the country. But this year, because of college schedules, we're going to be attracting the very best college players as well."
Heading the 87-player field is defending champion Cole Hammer, now a University of Texas junior. Hammer, then a high school senior, birdied the first hole of sudden death to capture the 2018 Azalea, a year after he finished as runner-up.
Atkinson also noted that Davis Thompson of the University of Georgia, the highest-ranked American in the world amateur golf rankings, also has committed.
Two players will be using the Azalea as a tune-up for the 2020 Masters, which will be played Nov. 12-15. They are 2019 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Lukas Michel and 2020 Latin America champion Abel Gallegos.
The field also includes 2019 U.S. Junior Boys champion Preston Summerhays; Georgia Tech's Tyler Stafaci, the 2020 U.S. Amateur winner who has qualified for the 2021 Masters; 2013 Azalea winner Austin Langdale; 2015 Azalea winner Todd White; Winthrop's Jordan Sease of Lexington, the 2019 South Carolina player of the year; 2019 Junior Azalea winner Zachary Reuland; Wilson Furr, the medalist in the 2020 U.S. Amateur; 2019 Central American champion Daniel Gurtner; and 2019 South California champion Luke Potter.
'Walk in the Park'
Sunday is the final day of Friends of the Muni's "A Walk in the Park," an opportunity to see the results of the renovation and restoration that is taking place at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. The course is expected to reopen later this fall.
Friends of the Muni (friendsofthemuni.com) is a grassroots organization that helped spearhead the first major upgrade to the facility in 60 years, raising funds to match the City of Charleston's $1.5 million commitment. Muni ambassadors will be stationed around the golf course from 4-7 p.m. The event is free, although donations for the project will be accepted, and there will be food trucks and kids activities. Pets and motorized vehicles are not allowed.
Golfweek Amateur Tour
Matt McInnis defeated Eric Maland on the first hole of sudden death to win the Charleston Golfweek Amateur Tour Fall Festival tournament played at Crowfield Golf Club. Kevin Lyles posted a 75 to won A Flight. Bert Boyd beat John Robinson in a playoff to win B Flight after the two tied with 81s. Jack Overfield won C Flight with an 84. Cleve Johnson won D Flight with an 89.
Coming up
• The 2020 Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Classic benefiting Africa University will be played Sept. 28 at Orangeburg Country Club. The Entry fee is $400 per four-player team. Contact Rev. Robert Harper at 843-875-2117; Robert@knightsvilleumc.org; Jim Salley at 615-340-7438; Lillian Adderson at 803-603-5915; Bill Hamilton at 803-378-6165; or Rev. Joseph Abram at 803-571-0158.
• Lowcountry Animal Rescue golf tournament will be played Oct. 4 at Summerville Country Club. The entry fee is $75 per player or $300 per four-player team. Call 843-821-3175.
• "Swing for the Symphony 2020" golf tournament will be played Oct. 5 at the Country Club of Charleston with proceeds benefiting the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Charleston Symphony Orchestra League music scholarships. The entry fee is $450 per player and $1,800 per foursome. Visit csolinc.org or call 847-977-8833. for information.
• The Summerville Mayor's Committee for the Employment of People with Disabilities will hold its 22nd annual Swing for Success tournament Oct. 9 at Summerville Country Club. Proceeds go to scholarships for local students with disabilities to go to college. Visit summervillemayorscommittee.com.
• Golfing to Give tournament supporting Sunshine Kids (sunshinekids.org) will be played Nov. 23 at the Daniel Island Club. The entry fee is $1,400 per four-player team or $350 per individual. Visit https://forms.gle/Z9KNEgBb2mLGwFZJ8.
• The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is now accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.
Aces
John Brown, Sept. 15, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 4, 105 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Brian Panos, Steve Willis.
Sue Covucci, Sept. 15, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 11, 66 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: George Covucci, Barbara Keaton, John Keaton.
P.J. Nichols, Sept. 15, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 116 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jon Tallman, Roy Davis, Bob Burke.
Sylvia Zakrzewski, Sept. 15, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 105 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Carolyn Daniels, Mary Kay Ramey, Veronica Rudick.
Tom Edwards, Sept. 18, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 145 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: John Chapel, Andrew McKenna, David Paxton.
Justin Sweat, Sept. 18, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 126 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Glenn Hough, Barry Timmerman.
Bill Edenfield, Sept. 22, Country Club of Charleston, No. 3, 145 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Tom Bewley, Keating Simons, Dennis Atwood.
Frank Glover, Sept. 23, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 123 yards, 7-iron.
Buddy Ellet, Sept. 24, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 4, 133 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Charlie Linning, Jim Craven, Rick Blake, Jeff Joyner.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.