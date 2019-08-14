Twenty-four years later, the final out of the 1995 World Series is still fresh in the minds of Atlanta Braves fans.

Closer Mark Wohlers threw the first pitch of the at-bat to the Cleveland Indians’ batter, who slapped it out to the left center field.

Braves center fielder Marquis Grissom got under the fly ball and secured the catch, giving Atlanta its only World Series championship.

The closer and outfielder will relive that moment with fans on Saturday when they visit Charleston Sports Pub in West Ashley.

“To have the pitcher and outfielder responsible for the final out is a dream come true for all of us,” said Perry Freeman, the pub owner and a devout Braves fan. “These two guys are legends and we’re excited to have them in Charleston."

Grissom and Wohlers will meet fans and sign autographs from 5-7 p.m. An individual autograph from either is $20. An autograph from both players is $30 total.

Their visit to the Holy City comes as the Braves look to maintain their postseason standing. Atlanta's 70-50 record as of Wednesday afternoon is good for first place in the National League East, six games ahead of Washington.

The team is looking to recapture the magic of 1995. That year, Grissom stole a team-high 29 bases and batted .258 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

Wohlers recorded 25 saves and posted a 7-3 record with a 2.09 ERA. Atlanta won 90 games that season, propelled by Grissom and Wohlers, as well as other legends like Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz.

“That 1995 team was special, so we wanted to get at least two guys from that team to Charleston,” Freeman said. “It adds to what we try to do here — bringing great players to the area to give our customers that unique fan experience.”

This isn’t the first time Charleston Sports Pub has welcomed current or former athletes. Most recently, NFL running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Will Grier attended events at the pub’s West Ashley and Mount Pleasant locations.

For more information on Saturday’s event, visit www.charlestonsportspub.com/braves-signing.html.