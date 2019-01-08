The S.C. Coaches Association of Women’s Sports recently announced its player of the year honorees for the 2018 fall sports season.
Four Lowcountry athletes earned top billing in their respective sports and will be honored at the organization’s awards banquet on Feb. 24 at the Columbia Museum.
In volleyball, Wando senior Maddie Boylston was named the Class AAAAA player of the year, while Bishop England senior Kelsey Stieby received the honor as Class AAA player of the year.
Both players led their respective teams to the state finals this fall, and both also were first-team All-Lowcountry selections.
For swimming, Skylar Ayers of Academic Magnet was the Class AAA swimmer of the year, and Oceanside Collegiate’s Kendal Chunn was the Class AA swimmer of the year.
Ayers won gold in the 100-yard freestyle and was second in the 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming championships. She also swam on two relay teams that finished fifth in the finals.
Chunn won a pair of individual golds, capturing the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke. She also was a part of the championship 200-yard relay unit and placed second with the 200-yard medley relay team.
West Ashley milestone
West Ashley senior guard Kenyatta Jenkins, one of the area’s top overall athletes, recently scored the 1,000th point of his basketball career. Jenkins, a three-year starter, also was an All-Lowcountry selection in football. He played quarterback for the Wildcats the last two seasons.
N. Charleston star emerges
North Charleston junior guard Darjuwuan Brown is off to a great start this basketball season, and his early play has attracted the interest of local college programs.
Brown recently attended a Charleston Southern home game at the request of the Buccaneers’ coaching staff. North Charleston coach Christopher Brown reports that College of Charleston also is showing early interest in the 6-0 guard.
Brown is among the leading scorers in the state, averaging 23.9 points per game this season. He averaged 19.5 points last season.
Porter-Gaud senior Josiah James, considered the top prospect in South Carolina, is averaging 23.7 points per game. The 6-6 Tennessee signee also averages 11.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 5.7 blocks per outing.
Several other local players are making their names known include St. John’s guard Tyus Richardson (18.9 ppg); Stall forward Romello Grant (18.7 ppg) and guard Jaden Bailey (17.9 ppg); and Berkeley forward Ishan White (17.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg).
Speaking of Berkeley, the 12-1 Stags remain the top-ranked team in the latest Lowcountry top 10 rankings. The Stags suffered their first loss last weekend, dropping a game with SCISA AAA power Cardinal Newman.
Porter-Gaud and West Ashley are ranked second and third, respectively, this week, followed by Oceanside Collegiate and First Baptist in the top five.
Goose Creek remains the top-ranked team in Class AAAAA among locals. Fort Dorchester and Bishop England are ranked second and third, respectively, followed by Northwood Academy and First Baptist.
Lowcountry Top 10 boys rankings
1. Berkeley
2. Porter-Gaud
3. West Ashley
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. First Baptist
6. North Charleston
7. Ashley Ridge
8. Goose Creek
9. Wando
10. Bishop England
Lowcountry Top 10 girls rankings
1. Goose Creek
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Bishop England
4. Northwood Academy
5. First Baptist
6. West Ashley
7. Summerville
8. Timberland
9. Academic Magnet
10. Philip Simmons