It's been quite the week for the women of Charleston tennis at the Volvo Car Open.

Charleston's Shelby Rogers made an emotional return from injury on Monday. Ashley Hall junior Emma Navarro made her pro debut on Tuesday night.

And on Wednesday, former Mount Pleasant resident Jessica Pegula — who trained here at the Family Circle Tennis Center — pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament thus far.

Pegula and fellow young American Taylor Townsend busted the VCO bracket, sending seeded players packing on Daniel Island.

Pegula, a 25-year-old who once trained in Charleston, defeated fourth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova by 6-4, 6-2 on stadium court. Townsend, 22, knocked off No. 7 seed Julia Goerges by 6-4, 7-6 (0) on Althea Gibson Court.

No. 3 seed Aryna Sabalenka survived the upset wave, gutting out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifer Kateryna Kozlova.

Victory was especially sweet for Pegula, who used to trained at the Family Circle Tennis Center with former coach Michael Joyce and had only one previous victory over a top 20 opponent. Sevastova, from Latvia, is ranked No. 12.

"Super special, because I'm from the area," said Pegula, who has battled injury but is now ranked a career high No. 81. "I grew up kind of learning how to play tennis down here ... I had a good feeling this week, regardless of practicing and all that stuff. I kind of went in knowing that I feel comfortable here, I feel good.

"I was just trying to ride that momentum."

Pegula, making her seventh appearance in the VCO, lived in Mount Pleasant as a teenager. Her father, Terry, owns the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.

"Mount Pleasant is a great area," she said. "I actually regret now that every time I come back, I wish I explored more. When you are training, I was always tired and had long days. So I kind of regret that I didn't get to explore as much."

Pegula will face No. 16 seed Petra Martic in the third round. Martic dismissed American Sofia Kenin by 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Townsend, 22 years old and ranked No. 83, pulled off a huge upset by knocking out the 15th-ranked Goerges, a finalist last year at the Volvo Car Open. It was her first victory over a top 20 player; she had been 0-13 previously.

"I just think I really stuck to my game plan and stuck to what I do best," Townsend said on the Tennis Channel after the match. "Even though there were some ups and downs, I stayed consistent with what I was trying to do. I didn't try to change too many things and get too flashy."

Townsend gets No. 9 seed Belinda Bencic, a 6-0, 6-3 winner over American Allie Kiick, in the third round.