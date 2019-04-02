Former Volvo Car Open champion Andrea Petkovic checked the weather forecast on her phone Tuesday morning. It called for cold, rain and wind.

But not snow.

"Boy, was it cold out there," Petkovic said after a 6-0, 6-4 victory over American Varvara Lephenko in a rain-delayed first-round match on Tuesday. "I could see my breath coming out. At one point, I think it was snowing."

Petkovic was joking, but it was one of those crazy weather days Tuesday at the Volvo Car Open as WTA Tour players and fans on Daniel Island braved the elements, including a chilly rain that pushed the start time back by three hours.

"Mentally, I was prepared for the biggest storm," said Petkovic, a German whose whose six career WTA titles include the 2014 Volvo Car Open. "So anything that wasn't a storm was okay."

In other early matches Tuesday, qualifiers Lauren Davis and Kateryna Kozlova moved into the second round. Davis, a 25-year-old American, defeated Ysaline Bonaventure by 6-4, 0-6, 6-2; Kozlova dismissed Kristyna Pliskova, 7-5, 6-4.

No. 16 seed Petra Martic needed three sets to get by American teenager Amanda Anismova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Top-seeded Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open tennis champion and a winner in Charleston in 2016, headlines the day's play and is slated for the third match on stadium court.

Charleston's Emma Navarro, an Ashley Hall student and a top-ranked junior player, is scheduled to make her VCO debut Tuesday night on stadium court against German veteran Laura Siegemund. That match will not start before 7 p.m., with defending champion Kiki Bertens slated to follow.

The 31-year-old Petkovic, whose father played at South Carolina, was ranked as high as No. 9 in the world in 2011 and has seen it all on tour, including bad weather. Tuesday was so cold that "I didn't feel my left hand at all," she said.

"I just focused on letting my arms flow and get depth, because then it's really difficult to play in this cold," she said. "But apart from that, I think it's just survival mechanism, and trying to want it more than your opponent in some sense."

On Monday, Charleston's Shelby Rogers made her return after a year away from the WTA Tour due to a knee injury, taking out Russian Evgeniya Rodina in straight sets.

Former French open winner Jelena Ostapenko and 13th-seeded American Sofia Kenin also were winners Monday.

Check back for updates.

Tuesday on Stadium Court

1 p.m.

Andrea Petkovic def. Varvara Lepchenko, 6-0, 6-4

Petra Martic def. Amanda Anismova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1

Sloane Stephens vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Danielle Collins vs. Madison Brengle

7 p.m.

Emma Navarro vs. Laura Siegemund

Kiki Bertens vs. Martina Trevisan