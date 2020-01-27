At Volvo Car Open, instant replay comes to WTA clay courts for first time

At the 2017 Volvo Car Open, the familiar clay-court ritual played out in a match between tennis pros Caroline Wozniacki and Annika Beck.

Wozniacki, the 2011 Charleston champion, smacked an apparent winner that landed near the baseline. Beck questioned the call, bending over to inspect the ball mark left by the ball on the green clay of Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.

The umpire climbed down from her chair and trotted to the baseline, pointing (presumably) at the mark in question, then affirming the call. The two players and the umpire met at the net to discuss the situation, leaving Beck with her hands on her hips, smiling in resignation at her support team in the players' box.

Was the ball in or out? Did the umpire even look at the correct mark? Who really knows?

Such unsatisfying conclusions to disputed line calls are all too common in clay-court events on the pro tour in men's and women's tennis.

Instant-review technology made its Grand Slam debut in pro tennis at the U.S. Open in 2006, and is now used widely at tournaments on the ATP and WTA tours, on all types of surfaces — except for clay, where tradition has demanded that umpires and players rely on ball marks for disputed calls.

That will change at the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island in April, where the largest women-only tournament in North America — celebrating its 20th year in Charleston — will become the first WTA Tour clay-court event to use replay technology.

“Tennis is a game of such fine margins, so as a player having electronic line calling on clay for the first time will be a huge game changer," said 2016 Volvo Car open champ Sloane Stephens. "It’s great to see the Volvo Car Open embrace this type of new technology and always strive to support the sport and move women’s tennis forward. I know this is just one of a number of enhancements Charleston are making in 2020, and I can’t wait to return to Daniel Island in April."

The Volvo Car Open is partnering with the WTA to install the FOXTENN electronic line-calling system at both the Billie Jean King Stadium Court and the Althea Gibson Club Court for this year's tournament.

The relatively new FOXTENN system uses 40 high-speed cameras capable of generating more than 100,000 images per second. Unlike the older Hawkeye system, the FOXTENN system produces an actual replay of the shot in question, and not an animated representation.

Line judges will still make the calls, subject to overrule by the chair umpire. But players will have three challenges they can use on disputed calls, said tournament director Bob Moran.

The replay review will appear on video screens at the stadium court and club court for fans and players to see.

"Players like that they can see the replay," Moran said. "The problems with systems in the past is that you could not get 100 percent accuracy on clay. This system gives you that accuracy. You can actually see the real bounce, and that's a whole new technology that's come on board over the last two or three years."

Players have long called for review technology to be used on clay courts, particularly at the French Open, the lone Grand Slam event that does not use replay challenges.

"I'm 100 percent for having replay. They should use it," tennis legend Chris Evert said last year of the French Open, where she won seven of her 18 major championships. "Because of the way they sweep the lines on clay courts, sometimes you can't see for sure if the ball hit the line or not.

"I also think some chair umpires vary. They all view whether it's in or out differently. I'm not calling them cheaters, of course, but it doesn't look sometimes like it's all the way out, but they go, 'Out.'"

Replay technology has been a standard part of pro tennis since 2008, when the four governing bodies of the game (the International Tennis Federation, the WTA, the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Grand Slam Committee) agreed on a unified set of challenge rules: Players would be allowed three unsuccessful challenges per set, with one extra if the set reached a tie-break.

Over the years, results have shown that nearly 30 percent of challenges result in an overturned call. The number on the ATP Tour between 2015 and 2019 ranged between 28 and 29 percent, and at the 2018 U.S. Open, 29.1 percent of challenged calls were reversed.

Moran said WTA players at the Australian Open were informed of the new format at the Volvo Car Open, and the reaction was positive.

"They've all been very supportive," he said. "When you play matches on clay, there can be many ball marks out there. Balls can skip off the tape and leave a mark next to it. With this technology, the players can see the actual bounce and feel very comfortable that the calls are the right calls."

The replay system also gets the crowd involved as fans watch and react to the replay on the video board.

"I think it’s interesting and I like that the Volvo Car Open is taking this initiative," said Charleston WTA player Shelby Rogers. "I think it will be a good thing and bring another element of drama to the match. The first challenge will be exciting for the crowd! Looking forward to seeing how it works on the clay."

James Beck contributed to this article.