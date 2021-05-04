At LTP $100k in Mount Pleasant, Magdalena Frech knocks off No. 4 seed Kristie Ahn

Poland's Magdalena Frech knocked off No. 4-seeded American Kristie Ahn as the main draw of the LTP $100K tennis tournament got underway May 4 at LTP Mount Pleasant.

Frech, ranked No. 158, won 6-4, 6-3 over No. 124 Ahn, while No. 5 seed Irina Maria Bara of Romania survived a three-setter over American Allie Kiick 4-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Top-seeded Madison Brengle takes the court May 5 for a first-round match against fellow American Whitney Osuigwe, and No. 2 seed Cat McNally of the U.S. faces Great Britain's Harriet Dart.

Former Georgia Bulldog Kennedy Shaffer, who trains at LTP Mount Pleasant, will play fellow American Victoria Duval in a first-round match.

Duval was one of eight players to advance into the main draw through qualifying, along with fellow American Jamie Loeb.

The finals of the ITF World Tennis Tour event, part of the USTA Pro Circuit, are set for Sunday.

Tuesday's Results

Singles Main Draw

Veronica CEPEDE ROYG (PAR) d. Francesca DI LORENZO (USA) 6-1 6-2

Storm SANDERS (AUS) d. Gabriela TALABA (ROU) 6-0 6-1

Irina Maria BARA (ROU) [5] d. Allie KIICK (USA) 4-6 6-3 6-0

Magdalena FRECH (POL) d. Kristie AHN (USA) [4] 6-4 6-3