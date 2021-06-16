At age 24, Brady Schuck is the new basketball coach at James Island Charter

As a guy who bleeds orange and blue, Brady Schuck is the perfect selection to be the next boys basketball coach at James Island Charter High School.

Schuck, who grew up on James Island, was a four-year member of the Trojans varsity basketball program under former coach Stan Wilkins. He was a two-time all-state selection and a three-time all-region performer before taking his game to Furman University.

“This is a dream come true, to get my first head coaching job at the place I grew up playing,” said Schuck, who has been assistant coach for the Trojans the past two years. “This is where I learned the game and where I grew as a player. It’s really special and I am very thankful for this opportunity. I’m super excited.”

Schuck, 24, fancied himself a college coach as a youngster but began to lean more towards high school coaching as he neared graduation. He says his coaching style will be heavily influenced by his former coaches, Wilkins at James Island and Bob Richey at Furman. But he will try to add his own ideas as he settles into the job.

“I am very fortunate to have learned the game from two great coaches and certainly my style will be influenced by coach Wilkins and coach Richey,” he said. “I also have some things I like to do and will try to put it all together to help us win games. I watch a ton of basketball and I pick up things every day. My job is to find out what works for the players that we have and motivate them to work hard.”

Schuck isn't much older than some of the players he'll be coaching, but he doesn’t see that as a hindrance.

“Personally, I think it’s an advantage, and having been here already for two years, I have developed a good relationship with the players,” he said. “I can be tough and I think they know that. I’m a young guy but I am very serious about the game. We’re going to work hard and play hard.”

And, the new coach knows he can always lean on the old coach for advice.

“Coach Wilkins and I are very close and he is definitely going to be a huge help and a good resource for me,” Schuck said. “He’s seen it all. He won’t be out there on the court but I know he’s just a phone call away if I need him.”