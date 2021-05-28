Ashley Ridge tops Berkeley to reach Class AAAAA softball state championship series

Ashley Ridge’s softball team dropped three of four to Berkeley in the regular season, and the Stags had their number again in the opener of the Class AAAAA Lower State championship series.
The Foxes got the two that mattered most, though, capping a comeback in the series with a 4-2 victory at Hanahan High School on Friday. Ashley Ridge forced the decisive game with a 5-2 win in Summerville on Wednesday.
“For us to finally get over that hump really means so much,” sixth-year Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “I had to say very little to get them pumped up for Game 2. After they saw what they could do if they played together as a team, they were more than prepared for this game.”
The Foxes ended the season in the Lower State tournament in 2018 and 2019. They host Byrnes to open the Class AAAAA state championship series on June 1. Game 2 is June 3 in Duncan, and a decisive third game would be on a neutral field June 5.
Byrnes swept Fort Mill in two games to win the Upper State title. The Rebels have played for eight state championships since 2005, winning three crowns.
Ashley Ridge will be seeking its first.
“They’ve always been a great team,” Shannon said. “They run the Upper State. It’s going to be a hard test. They’re very seasoned, and Coach (Brandi) Aiken is a top coach in this state. They’re going to give us all we want, and hopefully we give them all they want.”
Ashley Ridge scored the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The first two batters reached to set up Ally Eubanks, who singled to left field to put the Foxes up 3-2. They plated an insurance run on a fielding error.
Berkeley put two on in the sixth, and the leadoff runner reached in the seventh, but it couldn’t scratch again against Ashley Ridge pitcher Skylar Crabtree. Crabtree scattered nine hits and struck out four to earn the win inside the circle for the second game in a row.
“She has great movement on her pitches, and that ball runs,” Shannon said. “She kept them off balance a lot, and I think that’s what got us here. She didn’t try to do too much.”
The Stags struck first in the top of the first on Gracie DeCuir’s RBI double. Ashley Ridge answered in the bottom of the frame on back-to-back RBI doubles off the bat of Maddie Ingram and Crabtree.
Berkeley leadoff hitter Jersey Silver, who finished 4 for 4, tied it at 2 with an RBI single in the top of the second innings, but the Stags left 10 runners on base for the game, leaving the bases loaded in the fourth inning and stranding a pair in the sixth inning.
Catcher Ellie Raspon collected three hits for the Foxes.