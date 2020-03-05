Ashley Ridge hires Shane Fidler as new football coach

Ashley Ridge announced the hiring of Shane Fidler as its next head football coach on Thursday. Fidler replaces Kenny Walker, who stepped down in December after 10 seasons.
Fidler has been the head coach at Waccamaw High for the last three seasons, taking the program from 0-10 in 2017 to 7-4 in 2019. Prior to Waccamaw he was the offensive coordinator at Colleton County.
“Having competed against Ashley Ridge during my time at Colleton, I know how important football is to those people,” said Fidler, a native of York, Pennsylvania and a graduate of South Carolina. “As much as I loved my job at Waccamaw, this opportunity at Ashley Ridge was too good to pass up. I can’t wait to get started.”
Walker went 58-58 with two region titles during his tenure. Fidler feels the program is set up nicely for success.
“The people I met, they are serious about winning and competing at the highest level, and that fits me just fine,” Fidler said. “We have a lot to work out and a lot to do between now and spring practice but I am starting tomorrow (Friday) and ready to go.”
Getting caught up at Ashley Ridge is just a small part of Fidler’s life these days. The 33-year old and his wife are expecting their child in mid-April.
“It’s kind of crazy but we are so excited to be starting our family and joining the Ashley Ridge family,” the coach said.
Fidler says he will meet with members of the coaching staff and will build his staff as quickly as possible.