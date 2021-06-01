Ashley Ridge drops Game 1 of Class AAAAA softball state championship series

SUMMERVILLE - Byrnes rode a big second inning to a 2-0 win over Ashley Ridge on June 1 in the first game of the Class AAAAA softball state championship series.
Lady Rebels’ pitcher Haylee Whitesides, a Clemson commit, threw a two-hitter, striking out 14 Ashley Ridge batters while only walking two.
“She is going to Clemson for a reason,” Ashley Ridge coach Larissa Shannon said. “She is good and her curveball is sick, but we did not do a good job of making adjustments tonight. We are battle-tested and were in this position literally last week where we lost the first one and had to come back and win two. I have the upmost confidence in my team.”
The Swamp Foxes will now travel to Duncan June 3 for Game 2. If a decisive third game is needed, it would be played at a neutral field June 5.
Byrnes pushed both runs across in the top of the second inning. Kaylee Hannon got things started when she was hit by a pitch. Kennedy Goldsmith came in to run for her and stole second and third. She then scored when Laurin Nodine bunted and the throw home wasn’t in time. The Rebels then loaded the bases with a walk and plated another run on Ansley Fowler’s sacrifice fly.
“At this point of the year, the goal is to have one more run than the other team,” Byrnes coach Brandi Aiken said. “We didn’t hit the ball really well until later in the game, but I’m proud of the way we produced the runs early that we needed and our execution.”
Ashley Ridge freshman Skylar Crabtree also had a strong performance in the circle, allowing only four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters. The Swamp Foxes' hits came from Tamiyah Whitlock in the bottom of the third and Maddie Ingram in the bottom of the fourth.
Byrnes (31-1) swept Fort Mill in two games to win the Upper State title, while Ashley Ridge (16-8) topped Berkeley in two out of three games to win the Lower State title.