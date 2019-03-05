Four members of the Ashley Ridge High School baseball team have been disciplined for a “name-calling” incident involving “inappropriate language," according to a statement by the Dorchester District 2 office.
The district statement says coaches were not present when the alleged incident occurred, adding “school administration and coaches have conducted a thorough investigation of the incident that included meeting with the parents of the students involved.”
As a result of the investigation, the students identified in the name-calling are being disciplined according to policies, the district said. In addition, athletes and coaches will receive diversity training, according to the district.
On Tuesday morning, Louis Smith of the Community Resource Center in Summerville called for stronger action by the district and indicated that the name-calling was of a racial nature.
“We are demanding a federal investigation of hate crime and bullying against the students that called these young black boys these horrendous names,” Smith said. “We are demanding that these students are suspended or expelled.”
Smith recommended the team be disbanded. He also indicated that racist attitudes were prevalent throughout the school district.
“I want to nip this in the bud today, right now,” Smith said. “This will not be tolerated. We believe this is the culture of the team, which is why we think it should be disbanded.”
The Post and Courier has reached out to Ashley Ridge principal Karen Radcliffe, athletic director Randall Tucker and baseball coach Brian Givens for comment.
