Ashley Hall's Vivian Miller into quarterfinals of USTA Clay Court Championships

Ashley Hall's Vivian Miller advanced to the quarterfinals of the USTA Girls 18 National Clay Court Championships on Thursday.

Miller, the Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry player of the year for 2020-21, took a 6-1, 7-6 win over Meera Jesudason in the round of 16 on July 15. Miller will face Theadora Rabman in the quarters on Friday.

The University of South Carolina's Allie Gretkowski, from Mount Pleasant, had to retire from her round of 16 match when she was down 6-1, 1-0 to Savannah Broadus.

Miller also is in the quarterfinals in the doubles draw, along with her partner, Maddy Zamparo. The pair won the girls 16 doubles title at the Orange Bowl in Florida in 2020.

Matches are being played at LTP Mount Pleasant and LTP Daniel Island.

Charleston’s Emma Navarro, the NCAA women’s champion this year as a Virginia freshman, won the USTA Girls 18 National Clay Court title in 2018 at LTP Mount Pleasant.

Thursday's singles

Bridget Stammel d. Charlotte Owensby, 7-6, 7-6

Amelia Honer d. Bojana Pozder, 6-1, 6-0

Savannah Broadus d. Allie Gretkowski, 6-1, 1-0, ret.

Sophia Wang d. Seren Agar, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Vivian Miller d. Meera Jesudason, 6-1, 7-6

Theadora Rabman d. Katie Codd, 6-4, 6-3

Ariana Pursoo d. Isabella Chhiv, 7-6, 6-4

Ahmani Guichard d. G. Krishnan, 6-4, 6-1