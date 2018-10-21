Mary Gastley couldn't have been prouder of her Ashley Hall girls tennis team on Sunday.
The Panthers held four match points. They only needed to win one point, and senior Rebecca Spratt and junior Lorna Milani played it perfectly. Milani put her first serve into play, and on the fourth shot of the point a weak return came back, allowing Spratt to hit a forehand volley for a clean winner.
Just like that, Ashley Hall (14-6) completed its 32nd season with Gastley as head coach by securing its fifth SCISA Class AAA state championship in the last 12 years with a 5-3 victory over Trinity-Byrnes of Darlington, the 2017 SCISA Class AA champion that had not lost in two years and had beaten Ashley Hall in the regular season.
A two-hour trip to Sumter on Sunday morning to play just one point was forgotten. "It was well worth the trip," Gastley said. "I'd do it again tomorrow if I had to."
The one point was all that Ashley Hall needed to complete a match that was halted by rain on Saturday. The point by Spratt and Milani put the finishing touches on the state title with a 6-1, 7-6 (2) win at No. 1 doubles over Trinity-Byrnes' sister team of McKenzie and Haley Davis.
"It felt good to end my high school career with the winning shot," Spratt said.
On Saturday, Ashley Hall was up 4-3 in the team match and the Spratt/Milani pair held four match points at 6-2 in the No. 1 doubles match when the rain started at Sumter's Palmetto Tennis Center, forcing the one-day break in play.
Ashley Hall and Trinity-Brynes split the six singles matches, 3-3. Ashley Hall sophomore Marissa Dye and junior Adelaide Harper won No. 3 doubles for the 4-3 team advantage.
Milani took the No. 3 singles match, while Dye and freshman Jane Goldstein won Nos. 5 and 6 singles for the Panthers, who were playing in their ninth state final in 12 years.
ASHLEY HALL 5, TRINITY-BYRNES 3
SINGLES: McKenzie Davis (TB) def. Rebecca Spratt, 6-3, 6-4; Haley Davis (TB) def. Kayla Kirkland, 6-2, 6-0; Lorna Milani (AH) def. Schipman Johnston, 6-0, 6-2; Maggie Murrell (TB) def. Ella Gray Settle, 6-3, 6-1; Marissa Dye (AH) def. Claire Peebles, 6-1, 6-3; Jane Goldstein (AH) def. Morgan Banner, 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Spratt/Milani (AH) def. Davis/Davis, 6-1, 7-6 (2); Johnston/Murrell (TB) led Kirkland/Settle, 5-7, 6-0, 7-1, when match ended; Adelaide Harper/Dye (AH) def. Peebles/Banner, 6-1, 6-3.
Reach James Beck at jamesbecktennis@gmail.com.