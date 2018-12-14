COLUMBIA — It’s not a case of blame. South Carolina’s 4-5 record isn’t on him.
It’s more of a mystery. Where is Chris Silva’s game? Because when it shows up, the Gamecocks are a much better team, nearly opposite the one that has stumbled to a start that has folks both wistful and wondering how a Final Four team just two years ago could look this bad.
Everybody expected USC to lose at Michigan last week. The Wolverines are vicious on defense, returned a lot of pieces from April’s national runner-up team, played the game at home and had already pounded defending national champion Villanova, Providence, North Carolina and Purdue.
But there were the Gamecocks, scoring 26 over Michigan’s average allowed points and going down swinging. And there was Silva in the middle of it, his monstrous rim-rocking explosive nature revealed with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
“We’re trying to figure out who we are as a team,” USC coach Frank Martin said. “We took a step forward today. I saw a different gear from our guys today.”
He was talking about the Gamecocks but that applied to Silva individually as well. When he’s been the player USC has seen the last three seasons, USC is a young team beginning to gel against a brutal non-conference schedule and there’s belief in a strong finish.
When he’s not, as he’s mostly been these first nine games, they’re 4-5. Losing at Michigan isn’t enjoyable but understandable. Losing to Stony Brook and Wofford at home, and losing at Wyoming when the home team was 2-6?
Again, USC wins and loses as a team, and no individual is solely responsible.
But where has Chris Silva been?
“I think I’ve just been over-thinking, putting too much pressure on myself,” Silva said after a win over Coastal Carolina. “With all that, just kind of forgot how to enjoy the game.”
He was on his way to another mediocre outing against the Chanticleers as a foul sent him to the bench. The Gamecocks found themselves behind soon after his exit.
Silva re-entered with the game tied at 61. He blocked a shot, then sank a jump shot for the lead. Then he had a putback dunk.
With #SilvaSwat and #SilvaSlam echoing through Twitter, Silva blocked another shot, gobbled two more rebounds and popped another jumper. He ended with nine points and five boards, a merely decent overall stat line, but he also blocked six shots and showed exactly what he can do.
That it was a surprise to see him play that well was another surprise. That was what was expected all year for the reigning SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and a preseason first-team All-SEC selection.
Even in wins, his performance was stagnant. Thirteen points against USC Upstate, but nine from the line. A 20-10 double-double against George Washington was great, but it came a day after he had four fouls before his first shot attempt in a loss to Providence.
“Sometimes he tries to take on too many responsibilities instead of just doing what he’s good at and shining in that aspect,” said senior Hassani Gravett as Silva sat beside him following the Coastal game. “Like today, he went out there and rebounded the ball, made some big-time finishes. That’s what we need from him.”
That performance could have carried over to Wyoming. Instead he was 3 of 14 from the field for 11 points and part of a team that missed an estimated 16 layups.
“Like coach said, we didn’t play very intelligent,” he said after that loss. “I missed a lot of shots in the paint, easy looks. The leadership wasn’t good.”
Silva was the Silva of old against Michigan and the Gamecocks drew another dose of hope from it. Entering their exam break, their record stunk but there was a lot to like. Practices were better. Effort was better.
Silva was better, which they need him to be better still when sixth-ranked Virginia visits on Wednesday.
Unfair to blame the start on Silva. Everybody contributed.
Yet if the Gamecocks turn the season around, Silva will be the primary reason why.