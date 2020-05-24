You could almost hear the collective groan go up around the Lowcounty last Friday when the Cooper River Bridge Run decided to cancel one of the nation’s most popular 10k races because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There was just no way race organizers could implement an effective social distancing plan for an event that annually attracts more than 30,000 participants, even when Bridge Run officials expected a third of the crowd for its Aug. 1 start.

Even as race director Irv Batten was preparing for the 2021 Cooper River Bridge Run, he hoped that smaller races this spring and summer would still be held.

“If you get 100 or 200 runners, there are ways of complying with the social distancing guidelines and still have the race,” Batten said.

If you are like me, you enjoy (OK, "enjoy" might be too strong a word) training, but at some point you want to measure your progress and test yourself against fellow competitors. Since the middle of March, just about every race in the Charleston area has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster continued to loosen restrictions around the state, and there was hope that races would soon be back on schedule.

However, Race The Landing, The Big Run, Daniel Island Happy Hour, Floppin’ Flounder and the Charleston Spring Triathlon Series that were all scheduled to take place over the next couple of weeks will either be run virtually or have been postponed or canceled.

“We were told we couldn’t have gatherings or more than 50 people, and we’ve got 20 volunteers, so it didn’t make sense to have a race,” said Race The Landing race director Lisa Deaton.

Race The Landing and the Daniel Island Happy Hour are both multi-race events and still have several dates throughout the summer. Deaton is hopeful that has social distancing restrictions loosen up as summer goes along and that races scheduled for later in June and July will still be held.

However, there are two events on the racing calendar that are scheduled to take place: the Hell Hole Hundred and the Hot Pursuit 5K.

The Hell Hole Hundred, a trail run that takes place in and around the Francis Marion National Forest, is a four-day event that begins Thursday afternoon and features a 200-mile, 100-mile, 100K and 50K races and relay races. If the race goes off as planned, it would be among the first running events to take place since the pandemic began in mid-March.

Eagle Endurance CEO Chad Haffa, which is putting on the race, has been in touch with state and local officials and is confident they will be off and running next Thursday afternoon for the Hell Hole Hundred. Haffa expects around 100 participants.

“As long as we maintain the 6 feet of separation and people have their faces covered up at the start line and abide by the guidelines, we should be fine,” said Haffa, a fireman in Mount Pleasant for the past 25 years. “We are going to do pulse starts of 10 seconds with three runners in each group until we get through everyone. There’s a 16-mile loop and an 18-mile loop on the course, and with 100 people, we shouldn’t have any issues with social distancing or abiding the guidelines.”

Face masks will not have to be worn throughout the entire race.

Haffa is still trying to figure out the logistics for the Hot Pursuit 5K, which is set for June 13 in Goose Creek.

“I’ve got to get with the Goose Creek officials on how they want to do the start,” Haffa said. “It’s up to law enforcement to figure out what they are going to do about group gatherings. Goose Creek said last week they still wanted to go ahead with the race. If you are running on the (Ravenel) Bridge, it’s always packed. Personally, I don’t see any difference in running across the bridge and running a race.”

If you are interested in doing either event, here’s more information for the Hell Hole Hundred (https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=58152) and the Hot Pursuit 5K (https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=70637).

Hope for Haiti gone viral

With the coronavirus and social distancing still a major concern, many race officials have opted for putting on a “virtual” event.

The Bridge Run has a “virtual” option for this year’s 6.2-mile race, and almost 2,000 runners have taken part.

The Big Run, which was set for June 3 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, has gone viral.

So has Hope for Haiti 5K, which is set for June 20. The event, which under normal circumstance takes place at Oakland Plantation in Mount Pleasant, raises money for Lespwa Timoun clinic in Haiti and has helped to treat over 12,130 patients over the years.

“We were looking for a way to engage people despite not being able to have an in-person run,” said race director Hannah Jones. “Runners are so loyal to the sport. We wanted to have a way to still engage that audience and maybe expand our running base because anyone can take part now that we are doing virtually. They don’t have to show up in Mount Pleasant to support the cause. We’ve gone worldwide.”

For more information on Hope for Haiti, go to www.lightfromlight.me/hopeforhaiti5k/.