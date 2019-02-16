Dexter Lawrence, the Clemson Tigers' former star defensive tackle, is projected as a first-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and signed autographs and posed with fans — including 4-year-old Preston Snider — at The Fan Zone in North Charleston Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The 6-4, 350-pounder knows he'll face questions about being one of the three players who tested positive for ostarine, a banned PED. Wade Spees/Staff