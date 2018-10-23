CLEMSON — Jeff Scott had been watching tape on Florida State for a day-and-a-half. There was still plenty of video to get to and still loads of coverage to study, but Clemson's co-offensive coordinator had seen enough of one particular player to know what the Tigers will be up against Saturday.
"No. 99, Brian Burns, I think is second in the country with nine sacks. The leader has 9½," Scott began. "(He is) probably the most explosive defensive end in my opinion that we will have faced since Jadeveon Clowney at South Carolina. He's a problem.
"You really have to know where he is on every snap and spend some time getting a plan for that."
Those are telling words.
When No. 2 Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) travels to Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) for Saturday's ACC matchup, by no means is Clemson expected to struggle against an uncharacteristically bad Florida State team. But Scott has seen quite a few defensive ends in his day, so he knows when to be concerned.
Scott, a former Clemson wide receiver, has been at Clemson as a full-time assistant coach for a decade and he has been helping coordinate the offense alongside Tony Elliott since 2014. When he says Burns is among the best since Clowney, the former South Carolina star and current NFL all-pro with the Houston Texans, he doesn't say that lightly.
Clemson's offensive line, though veteran and versatile, will need to be aware of Burns' presence every single snap. A series off is too dangerous with a player who is also top 15 in the nation for tackles for loss.
"Very athletic," Scott said. "Very fast."
Because Burns is so explosive and versatile, he lines up on both sides, meaning Clemson's responsibility in containing him will fall on the shoulders of both senior All-America left tackle Mitch Hyatt and junior right tackle Tremayne Anchrum.
The Tigers' coaching staff has liked the way its offensive line has protected as of late and Scott was quick to point out that of Clemson's two sacks allowed Saturday against N.C. State, neither were the line's fault. One sack was freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence's own transgression and the other was on sophomore running back Travis Etienne.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn't go so far as to compare Burns to Clowney, mainly because of their difference in size, but he did say Burns is the best defensive end the Tigers will have seen at any point this season.
In a trying season that has not offered Florida State much, Burns has been a consistent bright spot.
"He is fast and twitchy and long. He's not as big as Clowney. Clowney was a heavier guy," Swinney said. "(Burns) is probably only about 230 pounds, so he's not as heavy, but he is disruptive and has got great length.
"He has given everybody a problem."
Now Clemson is hoping to snap that streak.
Former Clemson quarterback arrested
Former Clemson quarterback Chad Kelly, a backup for the Denver Broncos, was arrested early Tuesday morning and is facing charges for first degree criminal trespassing. According to a news release from the Englewood Police Department, officers responded to a man entering a residence at approximately 1:17 a.m. Tuesday morning. The man was identified as Kelly, who was chased out of the home.
Here is the press release on #Broncos QB Chad Kelly’s arrest. He was jailed last night at Arapahoe County Jail. pic.twitter.com/26PLNib0KV— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2018
#Broncos GM John Elway met with QB Chad Kelly following his arrest, I’m told. Elway is extremely angry with the player (not the Western-themed party that Von Miller throws every year where many community members attend). All options — including release — on the table for Kelly.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2018
Clemson to redshirt defensive end
Clemson is looking to redshirt freshman defensive K.J. Henry if possible to help him continue to develop. Henry, an elite talent out of Winston Salem, N.C., was on board with the idea.
"We're going to hold tight on K.J. right now," Swinney said. "We're excited about that."