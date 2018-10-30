It began in the season-opener at Wofford, when The Citadel rallied from a 21-0 deficit to tie the score, then had four shots at the end zone from the Terriers' 5-yard line in the final 25 seconds.

And lost.

The next week against Chattanooga, the Bulldogs led by a touchdown in overtime. And lost.

It continued Oct. 13, when The Citadel, down three points to ETSU, had the ball and a chance to win in the final minutes — and gave up a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown to lose.

And it boiled over last Saturday. The Bulldogs, down four points to rival Furman, had two chances to go ahead late in the game — and gave up a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown to lose by 28-17.

Afterwards, Brent Thompson was as angry as he'd ever been in 30 games as the Bulldogs' head coach.

“I’m tired of it,” Thompson said after The Citadel dropped to 2-5 overall, 2-4 in the Southern Conference. “I’m over it. I’m tired of standing up here saying we’re in every single ball game, we’re just not winning. I’m tired of losing.”

By the time of his weekly news conference on Tuesday, Thompson had regained his usual equanimity. But that doesn't mean the season, which includes three SoCon losses by an average of 3.7 points, has been any less frustrating for a coach and a team that won a league title in 2016. The Bulldogs are at Western Carolina (3-5, 1-5) on Saturday.

"I put it behind me on Sunday," Thompson said of his post-game anger. "It's not fair to the players. We all were emotional and fired up after the way the game resulted. It had nothing to do with them, just a little bit of pure frustration on my end. Trying to find ways to be able to win those games has been very frustrating for us."

Since that 10-2 season to begin Thompson's tenure in 2016, the Bulldogs have gone 7-11 over the last two years, winning just two of their last 10 games.

"After a while, it builds up on you," said Thompson, who is now 17-13 at The Citadel. "It has nothing to do with the players, they work very hard, and I told them that on Sunday.

"I've got to keep patience. I've got to understand where we are at, and I've got to continue to develop them and find ways to win those kinds of games late. At one time, we had a good feel for that, and I think we will get that back in time. It's just a matter of going through some years like that, and some days like Saturday, that are a little bit frustrating."

The Citadel at Western Carolina WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Cullowhee, N.C. RECORDS: Citadel 2-5, 2-4; WCU 3-5, 1-5

Of course, it's maddening for Citadel players, as well.

"It is frustrating," said linebacker Willie Eubanks, who had 13 tackles against Furman. "We go out there and work hard every day in practice, and try to execute the game plan, and we end up on the short end of the stick each game."

Said Thompson, "I feel their frustration, but they respond very well and come back to work. As long as we understand each other, that we all want to get better from here, we should have no problems."

• Defensive tackle Joseph Randolph II had a season-best three tackles for loss against Furman, and now leads the SoCon with 12½ ... Kicker Jacob Godek has now made seven straight field goals after missing his first try of the season ... Freshman punter Matthew Campbell is averaging 43.4 yards per kick, currently second on The Citadel's all-time single-season list.