As Citadel skid hits 14 straight losses, coach vows 'these players haven't quit'

At least one thing has remained true during Duggar Baucom's 17 seasons as a head coach in college basketball — his teams could score.

Baucom's teams have led NCAA Division I in scoring seven times, including once at The Citadel, and six times during his 10 seasons at VMI.

But even that bit of certainty has disappeared during this season from heck for The Citadel. The Bulldogs scored only 25 points in the second half, including two points over a stretch of nine minutes and 30 seconds, during a 74-62 loss to Samford on Saturday at McAlister Field House, extending their losing streak to 14 straight games.

Senior Kaelon Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for The Citadel, but it wasn't enough to keep his team from dropping to 6-19 overall and 0-14 in the Southern Conference. The 14-game skid is The Citadel's longest since the 2013-14 team lost 17 in a row.

Samford (9-19, 3-11) snapped an 11-game losing streak of its own as four players scored in double figures, led by All-SoCon point guard Josh Sharkey, who had 18 points, eight assists and 10 turnovers for the rare points/turnovers double-double.

The Citadel's ever-changing list of available scholarship players — Saturday's number was eight, with reserve forward Alex Reed out for disciplinary reasons and 6-9 freshman Brady Spence limited by a knee injury — has forced Baucom has to abandon his trademark up-tempo style in favor of something more patient in an effort to stay in games.

As a result, The Citadel ranks last in the SoCon in scoring in league games, averaging just 69.4 points. Baucom's 2016-17 Citadel team, by comparison, led the nation in scoring at 89.8 points per game.

"This season's been awful, but it's been awful just because I want these kids to win so bad," said Baucom, who averaged 15 wins a year and won at least 20 games twice during his 10 seasons at VMI. "And it's been awful because I feel like I've got a pretty good team sitting over there on the bench in sweatshirts.

"You go through trials in life, and this is one. But it's not only me, it's our assistants and our poor players who are out there giving it everything they have. I've never been through anything like this, but it's like you've only got a couple of bullets in your gun, or against some teams just a knife, when you go into a gun fight with the small numbers that we have."

The Citadel closed the first half on a 10-2 run for a 37-31 lead at the break, pushed the lead to nine, and still led 54-50 with 11:30 left when Harris got loose for a dunk. But the only bucket The Citadel scored over the next 9:30 was Fletcher Abee's fast-break layup with 7:20 left.

The Citadel went 1 of 7 from the floor with three turnovers during that stretch as Samford built a 68-56 lead. The Citadel got it back to within 68-62 with 1:19 left on a Harris 3-pointer, but Samford scored the final six points to close it out.

Harris was 4 of 9 from 3-point range, but The Citadel's top deep threats, Kaiden Rice and Fletcher Abee, went a combined 4 of 19 from distance as the team went 10 of 35 (28.6 percent), with Abee scoring 14 points. Freshman Rudy Fitzgibbons added 10 points.

Samford got 15 points each from 6-8 sophomore Robert Allen and 6-5 senior Brandon Austin, a transfer from Alabama. Jalen Dupree, a 6-8 transfer from Murray State, had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

"Samford's record does not reflect what kind of team they have," Baucom said. "They've got some big, athletic dudes in there."

The Citadel has three home games left, starting next Wednesday against Chattanooga, as it tries to avoid becoming the first Citadel team to go winless in the SoCon since the 1976-77 team went 0-10. The last SoCon team other than The Citadel to go winless in league play was an 0-10 Davidson team in 1959-60.

"Our players haven't quit, and our coaching staff certainly hasn't quit on them," Baucom said. "It's just a funky hand we've been dealt."