SUNSET — Brad Brownell hasn't been following every twist and turn of the ongoing college basketball corruption trial in New York, but he has gathered enough information to form an opinion.
First and foremost, Brownell, the men's basketball coach at Clemson, is not surprised by what has been exposed through an FBI investigation. Among the allegations are schools making promises and/or paying recruits large amounts of cash under the table to sway them towards their program; agents making bribes to college players to sign with them ahead of the NBA Draft; and shoe companies getting involved in the AAU/recruiting circuit.
Secondly, even with the trial shedding light on the corruption and playmakers facing stiff penalties, Brownell thinks the game is no cleaner. Recruiting, he said, is still a dirty business.
"Not surprised," he said Wednesday at Lake Keowee during his media golf outing. "Guys in the business know that there has been a lot of things going on for a long time.
"I think for maybe a short time, guys were a little bit — had their guard up a little bit. But I've always said the guys that are going to cheat are going to cheat. They're going to find a way to do things."
Brownell, who is entering his ninth season at the helm of Clemson's program, has struggled to land five-star prospects that some programs snag on a consistent basis. Per 247 Sports, his most successful recruiting class at Clemson was in 2011, and that group was ranked 40th nationally and eighth in the ACC.
Clemson's 2018 class is ranked 59th nationally and 10th the the conference, despite the Tigers coming off a Sweet 16 appearance and the best season of Brownell's career.
Bad actors, Brownell said, ruin the recruiting process for any and all of those programs across the country looking to handle themselves with a moral code.
Brian Bowen Sr., the father of Brian Bowen Jr., formerly of Louisville and South Carolina, testified to a Manhattan jury last week that an agent-hopeful in the sport, Christian Dawkins, told him that his family could cash in on $50,000 if Bowen Jr. played at the University of Arizona, $100,000 if he took his services to Creighton and $150,000 if he suited up for Oklahoma State.
"It's a tough situation now," Brownell said. "You work your tail off and you might recruit kids for years. The amount of times you drive to a place, the time you spent away from your family, you're at all these events — and then you don't get a kid. Spending three years of your life recruiting people. That's hard. That's really hard.
"And it didn't come down to anything you can control? That's hard. And then you play against guys like that? You see them in another jersey? Tough situation."
Brownell was also asked about former Clemson star Jaron Blossomgame, who got caught up in the scandal. According to documents from a Yahoo! report, Blossomgame, the 59th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Sports, received $1,100 via a Venmo payment while he was still a student at Clemson from ASM Sports, a company that formerly employed Dawkins.
Brownell said he didn't know Dawkins and has never seen him. Blossomgame's involvement did catch him off guard, he said, before he clarified what he deemed was an important distinction. Brownell said Clemson had no idea that was happening behind the scenes.
"There’s definite differences though in what’s out there and what people need to understand. There’s guys that are doing things through third parties to get recruits, which is one thing, and those sums of money are usually much larger," he said.
"And there’s an agent who works behind the scenes for themselves, immediate gratification to do something that’s giving money or whatever it might be to secure that kid a few months later. Certainly that’s what happened with Jaron. We had no idea of any of it. Hadn’t seen it.
"Obviously I’m disappointed in Jaron for that, and I told him as much."
The NCAA has passed new legislation that allows top high school talents to enlist agents to help them, something Brownell appears to have mixed feelings about.
"That’s an extremely challenging aspect of the job, because as a coach too it’s like, ‘How much are you involved in all of that? How much can you be involved?’" he said.
"There’s no way for you to really keep your players or their parents or whomever from dealing with those guys, because it’s going to be happening to some degree."