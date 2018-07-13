When he left Charleston Southern in 2015 with a degree in communications, star guard Arlon Harper had no designs on being a basketball coach.
Harper figured he would play ball in the European leagues for as long as he could, then find work in the broadcast journalism field. A phone call changed everything.
Harper spent one season as a player in Germany, but a foot injury essentially ended his career. For the last two years, he has assisted as a coach at his alma mater, Woodward Academy in Georgia, while also doing some individual skills training with young players.
The call came from his former college coach, Barclay Radebaugh, who had an opening on his coaching staff. Radebaugh offered Harper a job, and he readily accepted. Suddenly, CSU’s fifth career scoring leader was a Division I coach.
“I didn’t picture me as a college coach (when I was playing),” said Harper, who is one of four players in Big South Conference history with at least 1,500 points, 450 rebounds, 250 assists and 225 steals. “I guess I thought I would play for a few years then see what happened, but I never really thought of myself as a coach, especially this soon at this level. I guess timing is everything.”
Radebaugh, however, had a different idea about Harper.
“Watching him grow as a player and as a leader in our program over four years, I knew it was only a matter of time before he would be in coaching,” Radebaugh said. “The confidence he carried himself with, on and off the court, his basketball knowledge and instincts, and his competitive nature all led me to believe he would be a coach someday. His personality and his ability to relate and communicate are two of his strengths. He has everything a guy needs to be a successful coach.”
Harper, along with backcourt mate Saah Nimley, helped CSU win two Big South regular season titles in four years, posting 70 wins during that span. He joins a Buccaneers program that could make a run at another title this winter. CSU was one of the best teams in the Big South during the February stretch run (8-3) and is led by talented junior Christian Keeling and sophomore Phlandrous Fleming.
Harper is confident that he can relate well to the current team and hopes to bring some energy to the program.
“What better place for me to get my start in coaching than in the program that I gave my heart and soul to for four years,” Harper said. “I am so excited to be back, and working with these young guys for the last few weeks has been an awesome experience. I like the pieces on this team. My hope is that I can help them get over the hump this year. I feel like I can relate to these guys, and I feel they respect what I have done in the past. I just want to help any way I can.”
Only a few years removed from playing, Harper still has the “itch to ball.” He has been challenged to one-on-one matchups by current players and played in June scrimmages.
“Hard to believe these guys consider me the old man,” the 25-year old joked. “They wanna see what I got, and I never back down from a game. But seriously, I think it’s an advantage that I can not only tell them how to do certain things, but I can also get out on the floor and show them. I think that is helpful in their development.”
July 11 marked the opening day of the summer off campus recruiting period, and Radebaugh sent Harper out on his own to begin that phase of the coaching business. He has no reservations about what Harper can and will do on the recruiting front.
“He is personable and articulate, and he’s aggressive,” Radebaugh said. “He will relate well to players and coaches. I think recruiting will be one of his strengths.”
CSU began summer workouts last week and will continue through the month of July.