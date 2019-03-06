After playing a few holes Wednesday at the Country Club of Charleston, Ariya Jutanugarn came to the conclusion that defending her title in the U.S. Women's Open golf championship won't be easy. But she already knew that because of how difficult it was to win the crown jewel of women's golf for the first time.
"The U.S. Open is one of the hardest tournaments and it's always on the toughest golf courses. It's so hard to win," Jutanugarn said Wednesday during an appearance at the Country Club of Charleston.
And that's the voice of experience speaking. She first played in a U.S. Women's Open in as a 13-year-old in 2010 and didn't come close to making the cut.
A year ago at Shoal Creek, Jutanugarn saw a seven-stroke lead with nine holes remaining vanish. It took her four playoff holes to beat South Korea's Hyo-Joo Kim, who shot a 5-under 67 in the final round to force the playoff.
"Winning last year meant so much to me. It was one of my dreams when I was young. I really wanted to win a U.S. Open," said Jutanugarn, who first began playing in the U.S. as an 8-year-old.
She had an impressive amateur resume that included a win in the 2011 U.S. Girls' Junior and in the last three seasons has compiled 10 LPGA victories. Jutanugarn, currently ranked No. 2 in the world, was the LPGA's leading money winner and player of the year in both 2016 and 2018.
Jutanugarn said she doesn't expect scores to be low when the tournament is played May 30-June 2.
"It's so tough, especially on the greens. The tee shot is not that tough. The fairways are pretty wide open. The greens are huge and you have different slopes. You have to be in the right place. I feel like it's a very challenging course. The greens are going to be the key. You have to be putting well."
World Golf Hall of Fame member Beth Daniel, who learned the game at the Country Club of Charleston, also was on hand Wednesday along with LPGA rookie Lauren Stephenson of Lexington. Daniel said the difficulty of the course during the Women's Open will depend on weather conditions.
"The greens can get firm and fast and that will be a good protector (against low scores)," Daniel said. "I'm also hoping the wind blows a little bit. When you think of the Country Club of Charleston, you think of windy conditions, of the wind coming off the ocean. That's part of playing here. That was a part of growing up here and that's part of how you play the golf course is how the wind is blowing and what direction it's blowing from. I hope the players get a few of those conditions. If it's soft and not playing firm and fast, I think the scores might be low."
Daniel said she's talked with a number of LPGA players and they all have asked her about the course course.
"My main advice is if you don't have the perfect club in your hand on No. 11 (a 172-yard par-3 that is the course's signature hole), then lay up," Daniel said. "They all look at me and shake their head. They can't believe that you lay up on a par-3. If you have the perfect club to land it in the first five yards (of the putting surface), then hit it. If not, I'd lay up every time in stroke play."
Jutanugarn, by the way, apparently had the perfect club as she made par on the hole Wednesday. She also enjoyed a lunch that included "fried chicken and the best crab cakes I've ever had" and a carriage ride.
Daniel's other advice to the players is to "make some reservations at some of these great restaurants and enjoy the cuisine. because it's unlike anything else in the world. I hope the ones I've given advice will "People that are watching around the world," Daniel said, "will see a great golf course and a great city."